Ruiz v Joshua 2: SAUDI ARABIA now ODDS ON favorite to host rematch

Phil Jay

📸 Mark Robinson

As World Boxing News first reported early on Tuesday, the Andy Ruiz Jr. v Anthony Joshua rematch looks set to land in Saudi Arabia.

WBN learned of the news late on Monday. Saudi Arabia quickly emerged as a strong contender to stage a four-belt heavyweight title battle.

New York was the initial favorite at the insistence of US streaming service DAZN. Although Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn wanted the UK.

After Ruiz firmly rejected any advances for any United Kingdom venue, Hearn and Joshua were forced to look elsewhere.

Saudi Arabia, with all the riches it entails, has now bolted forward as the most likely stage for Ruiz v Joshua 2.

SkyBet released fractions on where Ruiz v Joshua 2 will end up just a short time after WBN revealed the news on Saudi Arabia.

Amazingly, Saudi was 28/1 on that list. Within minutes, those odds plummetted at an amazing rate.

Two hours later and Saudi Arabia is now odds on to be confirmed by Ruiz, Joshua and Hearn in the coming days.

The Principality Stadium in Wales, which was the massive favorite, has drifted out to odds-against in the betting.

According to the list, the likes of Madison Square Garden or any venue in Mexico are no longer being considered.

Joshua’s ancestral home of Nigeria is also a far gone outsider.

Las Vegas and Wembley, who were never seemingly in the running, are both long fractions against.

Phil Jay is Editor of World Boxing News and an Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay

SkyBet ODDS (as of 15:28 GMT)

Ruiz v Joshua 2 – Venue

Saudi Arabia 4/6 Principality Stadium 13/8 Madison Square Garden 20/1 Las Vegas 25/1 Nigeria 25/1 Wembley 25/1 Mexico 28/1 AT&T Stadium 33/1 UAE 40/1 China/Hong Kong 50/1

For updated odds click HERE





RELATED ARTICLES

Ruiz v Joshua 2: Odds plummet on Saudi Arabia to host heavyweight return Fractions were released on Tuesday for the potential venue of a forthcoming heavyweight rematch between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua. As World Boxing News revealed earlier in the day. Saudi Arabia has emerged as a favored stage to host the second battle. SkyBet named prices for the market. With the Principality Stadium in Wales […]