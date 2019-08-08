08
Aug
2019

Andy Ruiz Jr. v Anthony Joshua 2: Timeline of events, what we know so far

World Boxing News 08/08/2019
Anthony Joshua Andy Ruiz Jr.

📸 Ed Mulholland

In a situation World Boxing News has followed closely since first breaking the news of a possible fight in Saudi Arabia, the Andy Ruiz Jr. v Anthony Joshua rematch is close to being completed.

WBN initially understood the fight could be done and dusted by Friday, which could still be the case if final talks run smoothly.

If negotiations hit any last-minute snags, Ruiz v Joshua is likely to be made official next week.

At this moment in time, there are dates in November and December on the table.

Saudi Arabia is the frontrunner to host, with Wales still a viable option if Joshua can persuade Ruiz the Principality Stadium is a neutral venue.

A hush had drawn over promoter Eddie Hearn in recent days. It’s a strong indication that the Matchroom boss is doing all he can to get the fight over the line at the earliest opportunity.

There are currently just over thirteen weeks left until the first potential date in November, meaning there remains a week or two of wiggle-room.

Joshua is already in camp for the return, which he says will be his redemption.

Ruiz, who shocked AJ on June 1st in New York, was hopeful of landing home advantage in Mexico. This scenario has all but been ruled out.

At present, only Wales and Saudi Arabia are being considered to stage this week.

Rumors of Dubai or anywhere in the United Arab Emirates are just speculation at this point.

Anywhere in the United States and Joshua’s home city of London are currently off the table.

WBN has been informed only Saudi Arabia has ever been in the running from the Middle Eastern region.

A lucrative offer was made to stage what will be the biggest heavyweight fight of 2019.

It’s something Hearn, DAZN and Sky Sports couldn’t ignore when it came out of the blue last month.

TIMELINE OF EVENTS

AUG 6th – Saudi Arabia becomes a massive possibility

6th – Odds plummet from 28/1 to odds on Saudi Arabia

6th – Wales remains on the table at Joshua’s request

7th – Only two venues left considered

8th – An announcement could be made within a week

RUIZ v JOSHUA 2 – WHAT WE KNOW IS FACT SO FAR

Date: November or December

Venue: Wales or Saudi Arabia

Titles: IBF/IBO/WBA/WBO

TV: DAZN and Sky Sports Box Office


RELATED ARTICLES

Your SEO optimized title