Andy Ruiz Jr. v Anthony Joshua 2: Timeline of events, what we know so far

World Boxing News

📸 Ed Mulholland

In a situation World Boxing News has followed closely since first breaking the news of a possible fight in Saudi Arabia, the Andy Ruiz Jr. v Anthony Joshua rematch is close to being completed.

WBN initially understood the fight could be done and dusted by Friday, which could still be the case if final talks run smoothly.

If negotiations hit any last-minute snags, Ruiz v Joshua is likely to be made official next week.

At this moment in time, there are dates in November and December on the table.

Saudi Arabia is the frontrunner to host, with Wales still a viable option if Joshua can persuade Ruiz the Principality Stadium is a neutral venue.

A hush had drawn over promoter Eddie Hearn in recent days. It’s a strong indication that the Matchroom boss is doing all he can to get the fight over the line at the earliest opportunity.

There are currently just over thirteen weeks left until the first potential date in November, meaning there remains a week or two of wiggle-room.

Joshua is already in camp for the return, which he says will be his redemption.

Ruiz, who shocked AJ on June 1st in New York, was hopeful of landing home advantage in Mexico. This scenario has all but been ruled out.

At present, only Wales and Saudi Arabia are being considered to stage this week.

Rumors of Dubai or anywhere in the United Arab Emirates are just speculation at this point.

Anywhere in the United States and Joshua’s home city of London are currently off the table.

WBN has been informed only Saudi Arabia has ever been in the running from the Middle Eastern region.

A lucrative offer was made to stage what will be the biggest heavyweight fight of 2019.

It’s something Hearn, DAZN and Sky Sports couldn’t ignore when it came out of the blue last month.

TIMELINE OF EVENTS

AUG 6th – Saudi Arabia becomes a massive possibility

6th – Odds plummet from 28/1 to odds on Saudi Arabia

6th – Wales remains on the table at Joshua’s request

7th – Only two venues left considered

8th – An announcement could be made within a week

RUIZ v JOSHUA 2 – WHAT WE KNOW IS FACT SO FAR

Date: November or December

Venue: Wales or Saudi Arabia

Titles: IBF/IBO/WBA/WBO

TV: DAZN and Sky Sports Box Office







RELATED ARTICLES

Andy Ruiz Jr. v Anthony Joshua 2 venue becomes two-location tug-of-war A high-profile rematch between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua is now down to a choice of two venues, according to bookmakers at SkyBet. As World Boxing News reported first on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia emerged as a late contender despite opening in the Sky betting at 28/1 Those fractions soon plummeted down to odds-on favoritism. […]

Ruiz v Joshua 2: SAUDI ARABIA now favored venue to host rematch As World Boxing News first reported early on Tuesday, the Andy Ruiz Jr. v Anthony Joshua rematch looks set to land in Saudi Arabia. WBN learned of the news late on Monday. Saudi Arabia quickly emerged as a strong contender to stage a four-belt heavyweight title battle. New York was the initial favorite at the […]

Ruiz v Joshua 2: Odds plummet on Saudi Arabia to host heavyweight return Fractions were released on Tuesday for the potential venue of a forthcoming heavyweight rematch between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua. As World Boxing News revealed earlier in the day, Saudi Arabia has emerged as a favored stage to host the second battle. SkyBet named prices for the market, with the Principality Stadium in Wales […]