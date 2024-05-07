Mike Tyson’s violence lawsuits keep coming

Mike Tyson faces another lawsuit for violence after speaking about his previous habits of getting into trouble.

“The Baddest Man on the Planet” joined Tennis star Nick Kyrgios on his podcast Good Trouble before an old airplane altercation returned to bite Tyson.

A JetBlue passenger who Tyson gave a clip around the ear too in 2020 is now suing Tyson four years later after initially stating he had no intention of doing so. The latest legal action comes after Tyson reformed his character after becoming a heavyweight star during the 1980s.

During their sitdown interview, Kyrgios told Mike, “So, you became the youngest heavyweight boxing champion at just age 20 years old, which is pretty insane. Got chucked in the public eye. How did you handle that, like the fame, everything?”

Tyson responded: “At the beginning, not too well. You know, because at first, you want fame for being a champion, but that’s it, you have no control, then. And that’s when I first started getting in trouble.

“Sometimes I might be walking the streets, they don’t know my mother died, my brother died, something about my family, I’m hurt, and they jump in, “Hey man, give me a picture. Hey, man, this. Hey man. I love you. Please give me this.

“I might not be in the mood, so I used to be violent about it. Then, I started getting quite a few lawsuits, and I stopped. I’m a glutton for pain, but I stopped. I couldn’t sign any more checks.”

Kyrgios replied: “How crazy was it, like before you were at this, you know, peaceful time in your kind of life? How bad was it? Like, how low and how crazy was it?”

Tyson explained: “Oh, man. I was always being sued. I constantly blew my money away from being sued and going to court, associating with the wrong people, and making bad business decisions.

“It was just the whole caboot, pretty much. That was just me getting caught up in a vortex of destroying myself.

Tyson now faces another day in court with video and photographic evidence backing up his complainant. The only thing Mike seems to have on his side is time, as any real damage from the incident should have subsided by now.

More will be revealed during the case.

