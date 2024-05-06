WBC President unsure of Turki Alalshikh’s Pound for Pound plan

The WBC President is unsure about Saudi Arabian Chairman Turki Alalshikh’s plans to have one body oversee a Pound for Pound boxing list.

Alalshikh wants to back a project that would see a comprehensive panel band together to have a single ratified P4P pecking order.

Revealing his intentions after watching Naoya Inoue cement his place at the top of the WBN Pound for Pound Top 50, Alalshikh stated: “Inoue is a great boxer, but Crawford is the pound-for-pound number one.

“I don’t know how the ranking works or if there’s a clear criteria, but it seems like some personal opinions and inaccuracies are involved. I believe that boxing needs one entity to evaluate with transparency and credibility. Soon, I will support a project, for that matter.”

Mauricio Sulaiman stepped in to remind Alalshikh that those lists are merely a debate and not intended to be definitive for any of the fighters involved.

“Dear friend, the pound-for-pound list is based on opinions, and there are different lists out there. It is only a fun activity that keeps boxing in discussions.

“Fortunately, we are going through an era with so many great fighters on such a list and others that should be included,” he added.

World Boxing News has Inoue at the top due to his activity and opponents record over the past couple of years. Unfortunately for Crawford, fighting once yearly is not the ideal way to remain as the face of boxing.

Undoubtedly, the top four consist of Inoue, Crawford, Oleksandr Usyk, and Canelo Alvarez, with many unsure what the actual order should be. However, based on many factors explained on the WBN Pound for Pound Top 50 page, Inoue is the best now.

Following Canelo’s win over Jaime Munguia, there’s also a debate about moving the Mexican superstar from four to three in the aftermath. That will be ratified in the coming days.

WBN Pound for Pound Top 10 – May 2024

1 Naoya INOUE

2 Terence CRAWFORD

3 Oleksandr USYK

4 CANELO Alvarez

5 Dmitry BIVOL

6 Vasiliy LOMACHENKO

7 Shakur STEVENSON

8 Gervonta DAVIS

9 Artur BETERBIEV

10 Kazuto IOKA

*Ryan Garcia is the current number ten, but the super-lightweight’s place is under review due to failed drug tests. Canelo will be moved by the end of the week once confirmed.

