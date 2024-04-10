Outrageous Ryan Garcia rips Kanye, Tom Holland, and more

Ryan Garcia gave an indication of how he’s feeling at the media workout on Tuesday. But the Golden Boy star went on a social media rampage post-warming down.

“Kingry” aimed at rapper Kanye West, Hollywood star Tom, his opponent Devin Haney, the organizers of his April 20 fight, and more. It was quite a session for Garcia, who didn’t stop for breath on X.

Ryan Garcia fires at Kanye and Tom Holland

Claiming West was doing untoward things with the troubled ‘Bad Boy For Life,’ Diddy, Garcia then took shots at Holland, claiming the Marvel superstar was ‘one of the softest humans out there.’

Garcia was relentless with his posts and told fans he was happy Golden Boy slashed ticket prices for the Haney fight at Barclays Center more than once.

Before that, he hosted a media workout in Dallas, Texas, and was almost as outrageous in front of the cameras.

Of what could be printed, the super lightweight contender stated: “I’m feeling good. I’m on track to make weight – I was at around 146 yesterday [showed photographic proof to the WBC]. We’re continuing to train hard like we always do.”

Fight focus

On media questions around his focus on the fight, Garcia added: “The interpretations of other people – that’s on them. I know I am training hard. I’m feeling great and looking good in the gym; people must look at the facts.

“I don’t regret anything I said or did in the lead-up to this fight. I’m just ready to kick a** on April 20. I know I can say a lot, but I know I need to show it.”

Addressing talk of him looking overweight or not giving his full attention to camp, Garcia stated: “You won’t hear from any trainer out there that I don’t train hard. It’s very disrespectful to dismiss all the hard work I have done since I was a young boy coming up. I have been training since I was seven years old. It’s a slap in the face to all the work me and my family did.”

On Haney, he concluded: “It’s going to be light work for me. I am going to cook Devin Haney. It’s just another day in the office. Devin is not on my level, and he will never be.”

Haney vs Garcia info

Haney vs. Garcia is a 12-round fight for the WBC Super Lightweight World Championship that Golden Boy Promotions presents in association with Haney Promotions, KingRy Promotions, and Matchroom Boxing. The event will occur on Saturday, April 20, on DAZN PPV live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The fight night is presented in association with Haney Promotions, KingRy Promotions, and Matchroom Boxing. The mega-event will take place on Saturday, April 20, exclusively live on DAZN worldwide and DAZN PPV in the US.

