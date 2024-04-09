Haney vs Garcia ticket prices plummet as thousands remain

Haney vs Garcia tickets are still in strong supply, with just eleven days to go until the pair collide at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

As Devin Haney prepares to defend his WBC super lightweight title against Ryan Garcia, prices have called twice in the last few days. Some prices have fallen $500 in a week as Golden Boy Promotions aims to make a last-minute bid to fill up the arena.

Haney vs Garcia ticket prices

The chances of Haney vs Garcia being a sellout are near zero, and whether the venue will be over half full remains a debate topic.

Garcia’s fears were realized when the announcement was made that the fight would occur in New York. The 25-year-old had wanted the event staged in Las Vegas and made this clear. However, some of Garcia’s pre-fight antics haven’t helped with any of the promotion, which led to the Los Angeles native hitting the roof when challenged on social media.

Oscar De La Hoya is yet to address what is becoming a nightmare scenario for the GBP Chairman with just over a week until fight night.

Both fighters have attempted to build interest during the pre-fight formalities, with Garcia stating he’s come from nothing to the verge of being a world champion.

“I want to paint the picture for all of you. My family had lost everything. We were sleeping in cars. Five kids, one bedroom, with a dream, and with God, we just let him lead our lives. And through that whole process, I had to grind it out. Everything that I have today, I earned it. Nobody gave me a handout. I never had money. I’m really a small-town boy, and I am just growing into a man,” said Ryan.

Respect

Haney stated: “I have respect for Ryan. We shared the ring six times as kids. We came up together. However, I have lost a lot of respect for him because we have a fight. Look at how much media are here to watch us. I am a true professional in everything that I do.

“I am happy to be here. But I worked hard to be here. I sacrificed a lot to be here, and at the end of the day, the world will see it on April 20.”

Bill Haney added: “An assignment that Devin sent me to do was to approach the only human being that’s a Hall of Fame fighter and a Hall of Fame promoter, and that Oscar de la Hoya. I put the honesty on him. I said listen, when you were a Hall of Fame fighter, you fought everybody, so as a Hall of Fame promoter, I put the honesty on you that you are now going to make the fight between two guys in their prime just like you did.”

Golden Boy Promotions presents the fight in association with Haney Promotions, KingRy Promotions, and Matchroom Boxing. The mega-event will occur at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday, April 20, exclusively live on DAZN PPV.

