Exclusive: Drug testing confirmed for Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

World Boxing News received word from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation that Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul will have random drug testing.

Communications manager Tela Mange spoke to WBN to clarify a few points on the fight, which is yet to be formally announced. At present, Paul vs Tyson is scheduled to occur on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, and despite plenty of rumors, no rules have been confirmed despite a recent admission from one of the contestants.

Appearing on FOX News, Tyson stated the encounter would not be a professional fight.

“This is called an exhibition, and if you look up exhibition, you will not see any of the laws that we are fighting under. This is a fight,” said the former heavyweight champion.

However, when asked about it, Texas spokesperson Mange exclusively told World Boxing News that Texas has not yet made a decision.

Paul vs Tyson drug testing and exhibition status

“We have not received a proposed card from the promoter, so we have not decided whether a contest between Mr. Paul and Mr. Tyson would be a professional fight or an exhibition,” Mange told WBN. “But we are still waiting to receive the proposed card from the promoter. We are hearing occasionally from the promoter but not from the camps.”

On the subject of drug testing, Mange added: “Contestants who fight in Texas are subject to random drug testing. Combatants over the age of 36 are also required to pass an EKG and an EEG.”

Tyson obviously knew about the drug policy as he told Sean Hannity he’d lay off his daily dose of cannabis.

“I think it has something to do with my tripola or something, but I don’t think I am going to smoke for this fight. I think I am going to be very irritable and nasty,” said Tyson.

On question marks over allowing Tyson to fight at 58, Mange assured the fans everything will be done to ensure “The Baddest Man on the Planet” is taken care of properly.

Mike Tyson’s age and safety

“The Texas Boxing Commission takes seriously its responsibility to ensure the safety of all combatants. We evaluate the record of each combatant who is proposed as a contestant when determining whether to approve a fight; the results of other fights that did not include the contestants being considered do not play a role in our decision-making.”

A formal announcement and press conference is expected to be revealed by Paul and Netflix in the coming weeks. As there are over three months until the fight, the early confirmation was obviously made to gauge interest in the event.

Many names in the sport decided to trash the idea of Tyson facing a 27-year-old opponent. WBN pointed out that Evander Holyfield was wiped out in one round when he fought at the same age that Tyson would be on fight night.

Tyson’s former rival looked well past his expiration date. However, Tyson fans believe the explosiveness remains intact for the youngest-ever top division champion. If he can land on Paul early, there won’t be any need to go any rounds at all.

