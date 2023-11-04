Felix Verdejo sentencing turns nasty due to ‘Free Felix’ banners

The sentencing trial of former boxing champion Felix Verdejo turned ugly after scenes erupted outside the court in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Pro-Verdejo banners were displayed outside as the previous guilty verdict got rubber-stamped with a long sentence.

Despite the small band of protests, Verdejo will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of the kidnapping, assault, and murder of his girlfriend and unborn child.

The US Attorney’s Office for the District of Puerto Rico stated that on July 28, 2023, a jury determined, according to court documents and evidence presented at trial, that Félix Verdejo-Sánchez, along with his co-defendant Luis Antonio Cádiz-Martínez, aiding and abetting each other, committed a kidnapping that resulted in the death of Keishla M. Rodríguez Ortiz and her unborn child.

Felix Verdejo sentenced for killing girlfriend and unborn child

On the morning of April 29, 2021, Félix Verdejo-Sánchez executed a deliberate plan to murder Keishla Rodríguez Ortiz and her unborn child by luring Ms. Rodríguez Ortiz into his Dodge Durango.

Once there, with the assistance of Luis Cádiz Martínez, Verdejo punched Ms. Rodríguez Ortiz, injected her with drugs, and then tied her with metal wire to a cement block.

Mr. Verdejo Sánchez then drove the victim to the Teodoro Moscoso bridge. With Cadiz’s assistance, he threw Ms. Rodríguez Ortiz into the San José Lagoon.

He later jumped into the lagoon to finish murdering both victims.

Verdejo is unequivocally the one responsible for the heinous act. Therefore, the presence of supporters at his sentencing was tough to bear, especially for the family of the victim.

Familiares de #keishlarodriguez llegan al

Tribunal Federal para la sentencia de #FelixVerdejo… Así reaccionaron al ver a unos manifestantes con carteles que dicen #FreeVerdejo pic.twitter.com/ulyYCaurgf — Gelmary Rivera (@gelmary_) November 3, 2023

Miss Rodriguez’s mother, wearing a dress her daughter was pictured in before her death, condemned those wanting Verdejo freed.

Furthermore, the scenario threatened to turn nasty as emotions ran high.

Free Felix placards

Actress Rosie Perez aired her views on social media. She stated: “Felix Verdejo plans to appeal. Some supporters were outside the courthouse with signs “Free Felix,” Keishla Rodriguez’s mother went ballistic.

Unlike those holding ‘Free Felix’ placards, United States Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico W. Stephen Muldrow had no doubt Verdejo was a cold-blooded murderer.

“Today’s life sentence rightly holds Verdejo-Sánchez responsible for the pain and suffering he inflicted on his victims,” said Muldrow.

“To this day, the defendant maintains his unrepentant attitude. Like Verdejo-Sánchez now knows, anyone who commits cold-blooded crimes of violence in violation of federal law will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law by the Justice Department and this office.”

Special Agent in Charge of the FBI San Juan Field Office Joseph González added: “In cases such as this one, regardless of the outcome, there is no way to restore what has been lost.

“The only salve we can offer victim’s families is to do our work zealously. To do it without rest until justice is served. I believe we have done that here.

“I pray this will give Keishla’s family some peace,” he concluded.

A once-promising world champion backed by Top Rank and Bob Arum, Verdejo’s boxing legacy is reduced to nothing.

