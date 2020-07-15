WATCH: Utter bonkersness as Top Rank bout is off for 8.7 lbs weight miss

Mikey Williams

Felix Verdejo replaces the Miguel Marriaga vs Mark John Yap Top Rank main event, contracted for 128 pounds on Thursday evening after it was canceled.

The latter weighed in at a mind-boggling 136.7 pounds, leading to Verdejo vs. Will Madera taking over as the new main event.

Discussing the change, Verdejo said: “Having passed the initial test of the scale, it is time to demonstrate tomorrow in the ring the result of all my dedication, effort, and perseverance.

“will be different to fight in ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas without my fans. But I have no doubt that I will carry in my heart, my family, my people of Puerto Rico, and all who have supported me throughout my career.”

A Ring Magazine journalist, Ryan Songalia, managed to shed some light on the situation.

“Mark John Yap had told me a week ago he had over ten pounds to lose. Said he hadn’t trained really during the shutdown, had zero rounds of sparring.

“He accepted the fight two weeks ago, and would ‘surrender’ if he was in trouble. So given this, I’m not particularly surprised.”

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum will no doubt be livid at what transpired, but luckily enough, it wasn’t COVID-19 doing the damage this time.

Two bouts were scrapped on Tuesday due to positive tests stemming from the virus.

The card will proceed as scheduled live on ESPN & ESPN Deportes TOMORROW beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

(ESPN & ESPN Deportes, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT)

• Felix Verdejo 135.9 lbs vs. Will Madera 135.8 lbs

(Lightweight — 10 Rounds)

• Jared Anderson 241.8 lbs vs. Hector Perez 220.7 lbs

(Heavyweight — 4 Rounds)

• Martino Jules 127 lbs vs. Aleem Jumakhonov 125.1 lbs

(Featherweight — 8 Rounds)

• Kenny Davis Jr. 134.5 lbs vs. Eduardo Sanchez 134.6 lbs

(Lightweight — 4 Rounds)

Tune in Thursday evening on ESPN to see how the night goes down with Felix Verdejo in action.