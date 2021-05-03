Felix Verdejo accused of punching, drugging and killing pregnant woman

Mikey Williams

Lightweight star Felix Verdejo is facing up to a lifetime in prison, at the very least, having been hauled in and accused of federal crimes by the FBI.

An affidavit described the shocking turn of events as Verdejo handed himself into Puerto Rican police on Sunday.

Verdejo, a former world champion, is accused of kidnapping, carjacking resulting in death, and intentionally killing the unborn child of Keishla Rodriguez.

Allegedly, Verdejo lured Miss Rodriguez to a meeting before punching her in the face after an altercation. He reportedly then injected her with a drug to make her pass out.

The substance used was not named. But Verdejo is then said to have tied Miss Rodriguez up, weighed her down with a block (or blocks), and then launched her pregnant body off a bridge on Thursday.

Words stated in the letter also indicated that Verdejo fired a shot (or shots) at the floating body, which didn’t sink as planned.

Puerto Rican media has since claimed that Verdejo needed help to carry out the attack and that his wife may have acted as the assailant.

After being brought in by Police on Friday, Verdejo declined to comment through his lawyer. But one reports widely circulated, he handed himself in two days later.

Members of Rodriguez’s family told police that Verdejo had displayed threatening behavior before the perpetrator carried out the murder.

Top Rank, who removed the 27-year-old from their website soon after, released a statement on the shocking happening.

“Top Rank’s thoughts and prayers are with Keishla Marlen Rodriguez Ortiz’s family and friends. With all those in mourning,” they said.

“We are deeply disturbed by the news reports. We will continue to monitor developments in the case as it progresses.”

FELIX VERDEJO FUTURE

Domestic violence is a big problem in Puerto Rico. But nothing had hit the boxing world this hard in a long time.

With his boxing career over, predictions Verdejo could even face the death penalty. That’s if found guilty of all charges that are now circulating.

“El Diamante” last fought in December when losing for only the second time against Masayoshi Nakatani, the man currently linked to a summer fight with Vasyl Lomachenko.

Before embarking on a pro career with Top Rank, Verdejo competed at the London 2012 Olympics, where he lost to the Ukrainian superman in the final.

