Trans boxer Pat Manuel knocked out in 21 seconds

Trans boxer Pat Manuel was knocked out in 21 seconds when facing the first professional of his career with a winning record.

The 38-year-old Californian, who campaigns at super featherweight, was fighting for the fourth time since making a female-to-male transition. Manuel was allowed to compete in 2018 but managed just four fights during that timeframe.

Three victories, all via decision, were followed up by a high-profile appearance on the Manuel Flores vs Alberto Guevara undercard this week. Joshua Reyes wasted no time taking Manuel’s ‘0’ to improve to 4-2.

Trans boxer Pat Manuel loses

Previously, Manuel had faced opponents with 0-5, 1-1 and 0-1 records. But after ten months out of action, Reyes proved too much as Manuel dropped to 3-1. Manuel was at a loss to explain why the contest ended so early but vowed to keep his head up and not dwell on the loss.

“I’m not one to hide my face, no matter the outcome. I lost last night,” said Manuel. “I trained my ass off, had great sparring, and cut no corners. But sometimes it doesn’t go your way.

“It’s a risk we all take when we step in the ring. It’s what is exciting about boxing – and also the most heartbreaking.

“The most important part is I am healthy. I am deeply disappointed, and to be honest, my ego is bruised. But I refuse to bow my head in shame. I’ve never been one to play it safe, and sometimes that means I fail. And life has taught me over and over again that failure will not break me.

“Thank you to everyone who has been [and hopefully will still be] in my corner,” he added.

Future

It’s not certain where Manuel will go from here at the veteran stage of his career. With all the controversy surrounding the subject and the World Boxing Council’s desire to split trans boxers into separate categories, Pat Manuel’s run could become an anomaly if certain decisions don’t go the way of those hoping to compete.

For Reyes, it’s a boost and will undoubtedly secure another place on a Golden Boy undercard in the future.

Tito Sanchez topped the card at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino and defeated Erik Ruiz via scores of 97-92 across the board. In the co-feature, ‘Gucci’ Manny Flores claimed a second-round knockout.

