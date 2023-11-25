Samuel Teah murdered as tragic life ends heartbreakingly

Super lightweight Samuel Teah has been tragically murdered, cutting short a life full of heartbreaking pain.

The 36-year-old former IBF USBA champion – known as ‘Tsunami’ – was shot and killed the day after Thanksgiving in Philadelphia.

Boxer Samuel Teah shot and killed

Details of the incident are sketchy so far, with police reports and media from the surrounding area not readily available.

Teah’s death was confirmed by trainer Rashiem Jefferson.

“Sad news today. I lost a brother, a fighter, and a friend. Whatever you could think of,” said Jefferson.

“This was a huge hurt piece. God’s time is the best timing. I don’t know why or where, but I know God had another place for you. That’s the only thing that eases the pain.

“Angel Tsumani, my guy, brother, friend, and fighter. I know you are watching over me now and will help direct my path.

“Thanks for being great while you were here,” he added.

Teah’s passing is a triple devastation to the remaining family. The Teahs were forced to relocate to the United States from Liberia when Sam was a youngster.

Family tragedy

They settled in Philadelphia, but ten years after escaping a war-torn country, an awful incident ripped them apart.

A house fire killed several members of the Teah family, including his mother and siblings.

Finding solace in boxing, Teah turned pro in 2013, five years after the shocking blaze. He paid tribute to his lost family members, each fight on his trunks.

Teah made many appearances on TV during his career and holds a victory over O’Shaquie Foster, Kenneth Sims Jr., and Sonny Fredrickson.

Foster, the current WBC super featherweight champion, lost to Teah for the first time in his career in 2015.

In his last fight, Teah lost to Andrew Rodgers in Newtown. The defeat was a blow to Teah’s chances of claiming further titles.

His career goes into the books at 19-5-1 with eight stoppages.

Tributes to Teah

Tributes came fast from top boxing personnel for a fighter remembered as a joy to be around.

Hall of Famer Lou DiBella said: “Such sad news and a heartbreaking end for a man who had already overcome traumatic personal tragedy.

“Sam was a good guy and a real fighter. May he rest in paradise with the family he lost. Condolences to Sarah Fina and all those who loved him.”

Matchmaker Ron Katz added: “Horrible news about Samuel Teah. He fought for us back in March, scoring a nice win [over Enriko Gogokhia].

“Dealing with him and manager Sara Fina was a pleasure; they were very cooperative. Such tragic news may he RIP.”

Bith mentioned manager Sarah Fina, who guided Teah’s career at the untimely end.

She stated: “Say it ain’t so! My family, my friend, Sam. Say it ain’t so!

“You were one of the solid few. You gave me a hard time, but I knew the love was real. My pain in my a**.

“But like that pain you feel after a long workout the next day. The good pain. The pain of growth.

“What are we going to do now without you? Your smile was infectious. Who is going to call me Sarah Feeny?

“I’m broken.”

Phil Jay is an experienced boxing news writer.