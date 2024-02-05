WBC trial red towel for stoppages, confirm trans boxing rule

The WBC [World Boxing Council] has confirmed trialing a new red towel for stoppages and ruled on the future of trans boxing.

WBC chiefs approved using the towel following several high-profile fights ending with corners throwing in a white towel. The WBC prefers red to show the severity of the act.

Outling the move, the WBC released information on the decision.

Regarding safety, the World Boxing Council is always at the forefront because the well-being of a boxer is the primary priority.

WBC Red Towel

At the WBC Convention in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, the WBC approved a new system whereby a red towel with white letters reading STOP is waved or thrown. It allows the boxer’s corner under fire to stop the fight as soon as possible for the good of the fighter’s health.

Many boxing commissions don’t allow throwing in the towel. The coroner must inform the inspector responsible for getting the referee’s attention.

Mexican Jaime Munguía obtained a resounding victory by knocking out the brave English fighter John Ryder in the ninth round, whom he sent to the canvas four times during the fight before he was stopped.

Light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev retained his crown by knocking out former English world champion Callum Smith in the seventh round. He did a demolition job for much of the fight. In the same way, the corner desperately tried to stop the fight without success…

It is urgent and imperative to continue working on measures to stop the fighting in time, such as ringing the bell, using a buzzer in some places in Mexico, or using a red towel.

This system debuted in the fight between the undefeated Albanian Ermal Hadribeaj and the Mexican Carlos Molina, who was dominated throughout the fight. His own corner threw the new red towel at minute 2:16 of the last round.

Trans Boxing

Meanwhile, the WBC has also outlined its policy on trans boxing. Anyone born a man cannot face a born woman, tackling recent controversy.

USA Boxing aired their new ruling that trans women can compete if they hit specific targets on testosterone and transition. The WBC doesn’t agree, like many others.

The WBC has been actively working on this very important topic and is our absolute policy that there must never be a fight between a born man against a born woman regardless of their current sexuality. It’s genetic XX vs XX yes

XY vs XY yes …. XX vs XY no

Very simple NO pic.twitter.com/iC0pNBTIf5 — Mauricio Sulaiman (@wbcmoro) January 5, 2024

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman said: “The WBC has been actively working on this critical topic. It is our absolute policy that there must never be a fight between a born man and a born woman, regardless of their current sexuality. It’s genetic XX vs. XX, yes; XY vs. XY, yes. XX vs. XY no Very simple NO.”

