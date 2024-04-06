Devin Haney unsure what version of Ryan Garcia turns up

WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney has admitted being in the dark about how Ryan Garcia will perform when they meet on April 20.

Garcia has been the subject of considerable talk during the build-up, with many wanting the fighter mentally assessed before he competes. Several instances of behavioral problems left some urging the New York State Athletic Commission to act, which Garcia confirmed in one of his massive collection of posted videos.

If the NYSAC had undertaken an evaluation of Garcia, it would have been done in secret, and due to the fight being ongoing now, they would have been obviously okay with what they witnessed.

Therefore, with a fortnight left to go, Haney remains unsure about what to expect when they finally begin to trade blows. The pair have each made some close-to-the-bone threats, as Garcia instigated. However, it is still in bad taste for the context of the fight.

Addressing this issue, Haney says he’ll do the rest of his talking with his fists.

Devin Haney on Ryan Garcia

“At the end of the day, Ryan Garcia is going to say what he is going to say. No matter what, I am going to do my job to be the very best Devin Haney I can be,” said Haney.

Whichever version of Ryan shows up on April 20, I will be ready for him. Ryan Garcia is just another opponent to me. I am in competition with greatness. That is why I train so hard. That is why I stay so disciplined.”

Asked how training was going with just a few days remaining of full-on sessions, Haney replied: “Camp has been amazing. I’m in the zone – always.

“I’m obviously getting more adjusted to this new weight class – I am getting stronger, my mind is clear, I’m in the best shape physically, and I am just ready to go.

“Not having to go down the extra five pounds has been a tremendous help for me. I had been at 135 for a long time. At 140, it just feels so different. My performance against Regis Prograis showed that.”

Garcia will host a media day early next week following the release of DAZN‘s pre-fight series that delves into both fighters’ camps.

The fight night is presented in association with Haney Promotions, KingRy Promotions, and Matchroom Boxing. The mega-event will occur on Saturday, April 20, exclusively live on DAZN worldwide and DAZN PPV in the US.

