Pro heavyweight boxer knocked out his own dad in two rounds

There are some heavyweight tales to tell in the world’s most brutal sport, but getting knocked out by your own family is excruciating.

Boxing rarely occurs, like when a son takes out his father in the name of saving a show. A fighter doesn’t get into the ring with his flesh and blood too often, let alone the one who brought him into this world. But that happened to Harry Duiven Jr. after his opponent pulled out of a contest.

Duiven Jr. gained notoriety in 2006 for this particular occurrence, mainly when his dad outweighed him by eighty pounds. Never mind boxing brothers or cousins, as we saw with the Klitschkos or the Furys. Duiven fought his dad, and he was scarce to see in the fighting world.

Heavyweight Harry Duiven Jr knocked out his dad

Just 19 years of age at the time, Duiven had been a professional for some two years. That same year, he lost one fight from his six bouts against a young Carlos Takam.

Booked to appear at the Box-Tempel in Weissensee, Berlin, Duiven was let down by his scheduled foe then. His team at the arena, which included father Harry Sr., didn’t want it to be a wasted journey. As it happened, Senior, 39, had dipped his toes into the pro ranks for a one-off showdown the year previously. So, instead of sending his boy home disappointed, the elder Duiven decided to put himself forward to officials.

In what was stunning timing, Duiven had offered to face his offspring just three days before Christmas.

Amazingly weighing in at 304 pounds, Harry Sr. was given clearance to battle his 228-pound son. He lasted less than two sessions. The exchange between father and son is considered a one-of-a-kind occurrence in the sport.

While Senior would never fight again after taking a beating from his child, Junior went on to fight 16 more times as a prizefighter. He retired in 2011.

Duiven Jr’s career

Duiven faced and lost to Andrzej Wawrzyk, Odlanier Solis, and Mike Perez during his career. Retiring after a first-round KO victory against Geert Span in 2011, Duiven ended his tenure on 15-7-1. He then tried his hand at MMA. Despite any lack of real success, Junior had already secured his place in history. Unfortunately for his family, it came at the expense of a beatdown for his dad.

After losing twice in the octagon, Duiven Jr. retired for good in 2013.

The Zwolle man was slated for a comeback to boxing against Rob Broughton in 2015, but the encounter was canceled and never rearranged.

Despite attempts to gain contest footage, WBN believes no clips may exist. There seems to be only the solitary photograph the Duivens and event organizers provided at the time.

Anyone with footage of the fight is urged to contact World Boxing News with the video.

