Undefeated heavyweight brute KO artist towers over Carlos Takam

Carlos Takam aims to stop a juggernaut on Friday night as the former world heavyweight title challenger battles Arslanbek Makhmudov.
The Cameroonian-born Frenchman has the solid task of ending a 14-0 run and a 100% record achieved by the WBC-rated number five contender in the weight class.
At the scaling, the NABF heavyweight champion weighed 263.2 lbs. The challenger came in at 261.4 lbs.
Heavyweight bout
But it wasn’t the weight that was visible between the pair. The size difference in height was noticeable as Takam didn’t look at his six-foot one-inch frame as he stood next to Makhmudov.
Standing just over six foot five, Makhudov looked huge compared to Takam, who has a tough job on his hands tonight at Casino Montreal. Fans could be in for a knockout in the headliner.
The WBC Silver, NABA, and NABF heavyweight belts will be on the line in a triple title bout.
The full Makhmudov vs Takam fight card will air live on ESPN+ starting at 7 PM ET.
Takam looked chizzled but more like a cruiserweight next to Makhmudov, who was an unflustered beast. A certain future contestant for the world heavyweight championship, Makhmudov has quietly moved through the rankings.
He’ll soon be mixing it with the major heavyweights if he can take out Takam in style.
After a glaring face-off, the two parted ways, ready for the big opportunity that lays ahead tomorrow night.
The Makhmudov-Takam professional boxing event is staged by Eye of the Tiger Management and promoter Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing.
WBC Ratings – Heavyweight [September 2022]:
Champion: Tyson Fury
1 Deontay Wilder US
2 Andy Ruiz Jr. Mexico/US
3 Frank Sanchez Cuba CONTINENTAL AMERICAS
4 Robert Helenius Finland
5 Arslanbek Makhmudov Russia/Canada NABF
6 Anthony Joshua GB
7 Dillian Whyte GB
8 Otto Wallin Sweden
9 Martin Bakole Congo/GB
10 Zhan Kossobutskiy Kazakhstan INTL
11 Luis Ortiz Cuba
12 Michael Hunter US
13 Dereck Chisora GB
14 Filip Hrgovic Croatia
15 Efe Ajagba Nigeria/US
WBC heavyweight boxer voluntary cut-off
16 Agit Kabayel Germany
17 Murat Gassiev Russia
18 Jared Anderson US
19 Mahmoud Charr Libya
20 Zhilei Zhang China
21 Tony Yoka France
22 Kubrat Pulev Bulgaria
23 Bakhodir Jalolov Uzbekistan
24 Vladyslav Sirenko Ukraine ABCO
25 Charles Martin US
26 Hughie Fury GB
27 Carlos Takam Cameroon
28 Ali Eren Demirezen Turkey
29 Kevin Lerena South Africa
30 Justis Huni Australia AUSTRALASIA/OPBF
31 Stephan Shaw US
32 Simon Kean Canada
33 Jose Larduet Cuba INTL Silver
34 Fabio Wardley GB
35 Sergey Kuzmin Russia
36 Oleksandr Zakhozhy Ukraine/Germany
37 Jerry Forrest US
38 Peter Kadiru Germany
39 James Kenzie Morrison US) USNB USNBC
40 Demsey McKean Australia
**Oleksandr Usyk unranked as WBO, IBF and WBA champion.
Follow WBN on Facebook @officialworldboxingnews, Instagram, and Twitter @worldboxingnews.