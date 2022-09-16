Undefeated heavyweight brute KO artist towers over Carlos Takam

Carlos Takam aims to stop a juggernaut on Friday night as the former world heavyweight title challenger battles Arslanbek Makhmudov.

The Cameroonian-born Frenchman has the solid task of ending a 14-0 run and a 100% record achieved by the WBC-rated number five contender in the weight class.

At the scaling, the NABF heavyweight champion weighed 263.2 lbs. The challenger came in at 261.4 lbs.

Heavyweight bout

But it wasn’t the weight that was visible between the pair. The size difference in height was noticeable as Takam didn’t look at his six-foot one-inch frame as he stood next to Makhmudov.

Standing just over six foot five, Makhudov looked huge compared to Takam, who has a tough job on his hands tonight at Casino Montreal. Fans could be in for a knockout in the headliner.

The WBC Silver, NABA, and NABF heavyweight belts will be on the line in a triple title bout.

The full Makhmudov vs Takam fight card will air live on ESPN+ starting at 7 PM ET.

Takam looked chizzled but more like a cruiserweight next to Makhmudov, who was an unflustered beast. A certain future contestant for the world heavyweight championship, Makhmudov has quietly moved through the rankings.

He’ll soon be mixing it with the major heavyweights if he can take out Takam in style.

After a glaring face-off, the two parted ways, ready for the big opportunity that lays ahead tomorrow night.

The Makhmudov-Takam professional boxing event is staged by Eye of the Tiger Management and promoter Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing.

WBC Ratings – Heavyweight [September 2022]:

Champion: Tyson Fury

1 Deontay Wilder US

2 Andy Ruiz Jr. Mexico/US

3 Frank Sanchez Cuba CONTINENTAL AMERICAS

4 Robert Helenius Finland

5 Arslanbek Makhmudov Russia/Canada NABF

6 Anthony Joshua GB

7 Dillian Whyte GB

8 Otto Wallin Sweden

9 Martin Bakole Congo/GB

10 Zhan Kossobutskiy Kazakhstan INTL

11 Luis Ortiz Cuba

12 Michael Hunter US

13 Dereck Chisora GB

14 Filip Hrgovic Croatia

15 Efe Ajagba Nigeria/US

WBC heavyweight boxer voluntary cut-off

16 Agit Kabayel Germany

17 Murat Gassiev Russia

18 Jared Anderson US

19 Mahmoud Charr Libya

20 Zhilei Zhang China

21 Tony Yoka France

22 Kubrat Pulev Bulgaria

23 Bakhodir Jalolov Uzbekistan

24 Vladyslav Sirenko Ukraine ABCO

25 Charles Martin US

26 Hughie Fury GB

27 Carlos Takam Cameroon

28 Ali Eren Demirezen Turkey

29 Kevin Lerena South Africa

30 Justis Huni Australia AUSTRALASIA/OPBF

31 Stephan Shaw US

32 Simon Kean Canada

33 Jose Larduet Cuba INTL Silver

34 Fabio Wardley GB

35 Sergey Kuzmin Russia

36 Oleksandr Zakhozhy Ukraine/Germany

37 Jerry Forrest US

38 Peter Kadiru Germany

39 James Kenzie Morrison US) USNB USNBC

40 Demsey McKean Australia

**Oleksandr Usyk unranked as WBO, IBF and WBA champion.

