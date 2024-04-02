Deontay Wilder’s career knockdowns total is truly hard to believe

Deontay Wilder is known as one of the biggest punchers ever to grace the sport of boxing. But how many knockdowns did he score in his career?

World Boxing News has crunched the numbers through Wilder’s 47 fights. “The Bronze Bomber” had leveled his foes 37 times through his first four years alone.

Although the knockdowns became fewer over the next decade, Wilder still managed another 28 drops until his final knockdown in 2022 against Robert Helenius.

The total tally is an astonishing 65 times the former WBC heavyweight champion’s opponents have hit the canvas.

In another eyebrow-raising stat, Tyson Fury and Luis Ortiz join Harold Sconiers and Owen Beck as the fighters knocked down the most by Wilder. The quartet got planted four times each between them.

Deontay Wilder’s career knockdowns

2022

Robert Helenius was down once.

2021

Tyson Fury was down twice in round four.

2019

Luis Ortiz was down once.

Dominic Breazeale was down once.

2018

Tyson Fury was down in rounds nine and twelve.

Luis Ortiz was down once in round five and twice in round ten.

2017

Stiverne was down three times.

Gerald Washington went down once.

2016

Chris Arreola down in round four.

Szpilka was down once in the ninth.

2015

Eric Molina was down in round four and twice in round five.

Pre-WBC heavyweight title reign

2014

Jason Gavern was down in rounds three and four.

Malik Scott was down once.

2013

Nicolai Firtha was down twice in the first round and once in the fourth.

Siarhei Liakhovich down once.

Audley Harrison was down once.

Matthew Greer was down three times.

2012

Kelvin Price was down once.

Damon McCreary was down in round one and twice in round two.

Kertson Manswell was down three times.

Owen Beck was down once in round one, once in round two, and twice in round three.

Jesse Oltmanns down once.

2011

David Long was down once.

Daniel Cota was down once in rounds one and three.

Dominique Alexander was down twice.

Damon Reed was down once.

2010

Dan Sheehan was down once.

Harold Sconiers was down four times.

Shannon Caudle down once.

Ty Cobb was down once.

2009

Jerry Vaughn was down once.

Travis Allen was down twice.

Kelsey Arnold was down once.

Charles Brown was down twice.

Joseph Rabotte – was down three times.

Shannon Gray – was down once.

2008

Ethan Cox – was down twice in round two.

