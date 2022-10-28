Deontay Wilder KO’d by Harry Sconiers video evidence disappears

Video of Deontay Wilder getting dropped and possibly “knocked out” by Harry Sconiers in 2010 has disappeared from existence, WBN has uncovered.

World Boxing News found further information on the only time Wilder officially got dropped in his career pre-Tyson Fury.

“The Bronze Bomber” was planted by Sconiers in their 2010 contest, footage of which fans have accused his former handlers of burying.

WBN has now found that many links to the archive on social media have been removed or purposely broken. This oddity led to the possible ratification of the allegations.

In the second round, reports surfaced that Wilder was subsequently “saved by the bell” after hitting the canvas.

Where is the Deontay Wilder vs Harry Sconiers footage?

Wilder was also put down for “longer than ten seconds,” – according to witnesses at Indio’s Fantasy Springs Casino. Plus, WBN has also learned that several fans claim to have seen a video of Wilder vs Sconiers at the time of the event.

Several commenting pointed out that Sconiers should have got a knockout victory.

The fight occured on the undercard of the super-featherweight headliner, Eloy Perez, vs Dominic Salcido. It was an event staged by Golden Boy Promotions.

As with many shows then, not all undercard fights were televised. This blackout happens due to agreements with the other promoter, Thompson Boxing.

But WBN can reveal that Wilder vs. Sconiers did get taped inside the arena. Also, that video evidence of the bout is somewhere, and it does exist.

Knockdown image

Solo Boxeo, who had the rights to Mexican TV, only decided to capture the main event. Even when contacting Fantasy Springs [the venue for the contest] directly, they could only offer imagery, not audio or visual.

But of the images supplied by Fantasy Springs, the only picture of Wilder on the canvas was not in the collection. Nor was it on the Fantasy Springs Flickr account where all photos get stored.

Golden Boy, Oscar De La Hoya, or someone in the arena should explain where that four-round win is archived.

Eventually, Deontay Wilder did what he always did at the time and got the stoppage himself. However, the controversy continues to rumble over a debated count.

Despite Wilder dropping Sconiers four times in the fight, there will always be a question mark over the validity of the victory until the evidence arrives.

Wilder may have a copy so he could quickly quash any conspiracy theories.

Having question marks over what turned out to be an easy win won’t help the situation. Those who continue to declare Sconiers the true winner that night will keep banging their drum.

The arguments follow Wilder’s own conspiracists over the second Fury loss.

Wilder punch resistance myth

Another big question was Wilder’s ability to take a punch – which was championed in the build-up to his rematch with Fury. In the end, it turned out to be simply a myth.

Pre-fight programming noted that “not only does Wilder have a great chin, he also can recover quickly,” – one of a handful of phrases put forward in the build-up to Fury vs Wilder II.

Now proven on at least four occasions between 2010 and 2012, Wilder was in trouble, whether in a pro contest or sparring.

Dustin Nichols, Harry Sconiers, David Haye, and Wladimir Klitschko had the Tuscaloosa native either down or hurt.

You’d have thought “The Gypsy King” Fury would have taken pride in mentioning this at their press conferences. But not one peep throughout three fights.

Of course, this is not Deontay Wilder’s fault, either. If the video was made inaccessible, that’s not his problem.

At this point, it would be nice to allow fans and media to make their minds up.

Furthermore, Golden Boy is no longer involved with Wilder, so we can only wonder whether we will ever get to see that tape.

