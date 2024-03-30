Tim Tszyu trashes Sebastian Fundora’s pre-fight junk food diet

WBO super welterweight champion Tim Tszyu trashed his opponent Sebastian Fundora’s diet after learning what the ‘Towering Inferno’ was eating.

Amazingly, Fundora boasted that he could eat what he wanted leading up to making the weight, despite being six feet six inches tall and 154 pounds.

The rangy fighter’s menu read like a day out at a fast food restaurant as the calories piled up to a massive four thousand daily.

Despite the mammoth habits, Fundora – like Tszyu, was well inside the super welterweight limit on the scales. The pair weighed 152.8 pounds respectively.

Tim Tszyu on Sebastian Fundora diet

Tszyu wasn’t impressed and told reporters on media row in Las Vegas his thoughts.

“Sebastian Fundora is eating pizza and burgers for this fight. I’m in shock. As a professional athlete, two days out from a fight, he’s eating s*** like that!”

The Australian isn’t complaining too much, though, as he knows stodgy food will make Fundora sluggish on the night. He can then take full advantage of becoming the unified champion by adding the WBC version.

“This is a unification now, so I’m very grateful for that. It’s a legacy-defining type of fight. I have to keep doing what I’m doing. One day, they’ll say that the Tszyu family is the best to ever step into this boxing world.

“I’ve met Fundora before. I respect him and how he fights. I have to find the right shots. Every great boxer finds a way to win, and we’ll find those keys on March 30.

“I talked to Brian Mendoza, and he spoke about how Fundora is awkward with his style and how he uses his height to his advantage in different ways.

“My message to the fans is definitely don’t blink during this one.”

Challenge

Discussing the challenge of facing Tszyu after being knocked out by Brian Mendoza, Fundora said: “I’m just going to keep focusing on what I need to do. My original opponent, Serhii Bohachuk, has a lot of similarities to Tim Tszyu, so it’s no different for me. If I stick to my plan, I’ll be successful.

“I was in control of the Mendoza fight, so I don’t want to change too much because of the result, and it doesn’t really matter to me what he did against Tszyu. I’m just going to keep focusing on my game.

“A win puts me back at number one in the division. That’s where I want to be. I have my eyes on all of the big names. This is the first stone in the Fundora legacy.”

Addressing concerns over his pre-fight preparation, Fundora added, “Having the right preparation is very important. But I don’t think it’s really an advantage that I was preparing for someone similar to Tszyu already. It’s about what happens when you step into the ring. Of course, I believe I will win this fight, but not because of an advantage like that.”

