Sebastian Fundora, Brian Mendoza discuss forthcoming clash

Undefeated super welterweight sensation Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora and rising contender Brian Mendoza squared off during the final press conference.

They promised explosive action when they meet for Fundora’s Interim WBC Super Welterweight Title this Saturday, April 8 live on SHOWTIME from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event.

The press conference also featured fighters competing on the SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® telecast beginning at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Also going face-to-face Thursday were undefeated super lightweight contender Brandun Lee and Mexico’s Pedro Campa, who meet in the 10-round co-main event, plus undefeated featherweights Luis Núñez and Christian Olivo, who duel in the 10-round telecast opener. It’s the second of back-to-back nights of boxing on SHOWTIME as SHOBOX: The New Generation® kicks off on Friday, April 7 live at 10 p.m. ET/PT in Brooks, Calif.

Tickets for Saturday’s event headlined by Fundora vs. Mendoza and promoted by TGB Promotions and Sampson Boxing are on sale now and can be purchased at axs.com.

Fundora has established himself as one of the 154-pound division’s most dangerous and exciting fighters, reinforcing his status by stopping Erickson Lubin last Aprill in one of 2022’s best fights. He returns to fight at Dignity Health Sports Park for his second-straight bout after dominating Carlos Ocampo at the venue last October and faces the fast-rising Mendoza, who scored a career-best win his last time out by knocking out the former unified champion Jeison Rosario in November.

Here is what the fighters had to say Thursday from the Westin LAX:

SEBASTIAN FUNDORA

“We’re just ready to put on a good show. It feels great to be fighting tough guys like Mendoza and that’s what I want to do again and again. I love fighting in front of these fans in Southern California.

“I think this is a great fight for these fans. The fans here are very demanding and a fight like this will give them their money’s worth.

“I’m becoming more comfortable in this role as a headliner. It’s given me a good kind of overwhelming feeling for some past fights, but I’ve been very relaxed this whole camp and I’m just ready to go.

“We’re just here to work. We’ve been working hard and we’re ready for another great performance on SHOWTIME and in Carson.

“[Undisputed Super Welterweight Champion] Jermell Charlo of course is the guy we want. Whoever falls in line though, we’ll take who we can get. The job is to beat the guy in front of you.

“My father Freddy is a mentor and leader for me and my sister Gabriela. We’re going to follow his lead and that’s what you need in this sport. It’s not only inside the ring, but because he’s our father, it’s outside the ring as well.

“This is all because of hard work and it’s all paying off. I see that the fans respect the way I fight and it just makes me want to fight harder.

“We’ve been in this position before. We’re here to win and we worked hard. We’re here to keep moving forward.

“Me and my dad have been watching fights from a couple years ago when I was a bit more aggressive and was taking guys out. Last time we went the distance and wanted to show more boxing, but this time we’re gonna show that new work.

“I’m getting older and I’m getting stronger. The punches are coming in nicely and I’m excited to showcase it on Saturday. I’m smarter and I know how to place my punches a lot better now.”

BRIAN MENDOZA

“I’m just super excited. In my last performance I was a big underdog and everyone saw the result. You can expect the same type of performance and result on Saturday night.

“This Saturday is everything. The win is everything. I’ve dedicated it all to this. I’ve had setbacks, but I’m proof that you just have to work hard. Now I’m in the main event and I’m looking to keep the journey going. This isn’t the end of the story.

“We moved out of New Mexico to Las Vegas to work with [trainer] Ismael Salas. I felt like there was another level I needed to hit. The chemistry I have with Salas has brought that out of me. Everything is finally lining up together beautifully.

“If he wants to fight inside and bang or use his distance, I’m ready. We trained for everything. We left no stone unturned. We’re ready to make the adjustments needed so we can get the job done.

“This is gonna be another explosive upset. I put everything into this camp. I sacrificed day in and day out. No matter how it comes, it’s gonna be explosive.

“I’ve seen all of Fundora’s fights and I’ve always had something in the back of my head that told me I was going to fight him. I was always ready and as soon as they called for this fight, there was no hesitation from me.

“My whole life has prepared me to face a fighter who’s unique physically like Fundora. Even when I was an amateur I used to help a tall UFC fighter Tim Means prepare for his fights and in this camp we brought in Mykal Fox who’s another tall and lanky guy. Everything has led up to this moment and I’m ready to take full advantage.

“When I moved to Las Vegas we basically broke everything down in my boxing game and started over from scratch. We perfected all the little things, fixed my bad habits and improved on some stuff I did well. I’m around legends, world champions, contenders and prospects constantly, so there’s too much knowledge not to soak it up out there.”

BRANDUN LEE

“I’m feeling great. I had an excellent training camp and I’m healthy. I can’t really ask for anything more heading into this fight.

“Styles make fights, so I’m not going to look at what Teofimo Lopez did against Campa. I’m bringing my own style and Campa is going to see something that he hasn’t seen before. I’m only focused on getting the win.

“I’ve been boxing since I was a young kid. Every time I step into the ring, it’s just another day in the office. Doesn’t matter if it’s King Kong or Godzilla in there.

“I can’t knock everybody out, but if it comes it comes. I’ve shown that I can go the distance, but if the opportunity is there, I’m going to end the night early.

“My father [Bobby Lee] and I have a great relationship because we have a lot of respect. When we’re in the gym, we’re student and teacher.

“Anybody can get it. I’m ready for the best fighters at 140 pounds. I’m in this sport to become a world champion. When the moment comes, I’ll go after that world title.

“In a perfect world I’m gonna win and leave it all in the ring. That’s the only thing on my mind.”

PEDRO CAMPA

“I’m very thankful for this opportunity. I know that I have to win this fight for greater things to come. If I want the best fights, I have to try my best to win this fight. I’ve prepared well and I’m coming to win.

“Fighting Teofimo Lopez was an invaluable experience. I showed what I’m worth and what I can do inside of the ring. On Saturday night, I come to win. Nothing else.

“Brandun is a good fighter, but it’s my job to go out there and give everything I’ve got in order to win. Nothing else matters right now.

“I came here to win. I’m ready to go all 10 rounds, but if the knockout comes, I’m ready. But all that matters is getting my hand raised.

“This is a difficult fight against an undefeated opponent, but I want the Mexican people to know that I’m going to win and we’re going to celebrate in Sonora when I come back.

“Brandun has fast hands and I really have to watch out for his straight right hand. If I can get Brandun to fight the way I want him to fight, I know I can knock him out.”

LUIS NUNEZ

“I feel both mentally and physically ready. I feel great. It’s gonna be a battle, but I’m ready for everything. This was an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up, so I’m going to do my best to give everyone a great show when I get into the ring.

“Christian is a fighter who presents a variety of challenges, but I have no problem fighting at any range or in any way. I trained hard and I’m ready to do whatever it takes to come out with the victory.

“On Saturday people are going to see what I’m all about. I know that I have to really stand out to impress people and get to the big fights that I want. It’s up to me to show the fans what I’m truly about.

“The last time I had a Mexican fighter saying that he’s from a storied Mexican boxing background, I made him eat his words. I have a feeling the same thing is happening this time around, or it might be even worse for him. You’ll have to tune in and see.”

CHRISTIAN OLIVO

“I’m really happy and excited to be on this stage with all of these quality fighters that are gonna give it their all. I’m ready and motivated to put on a great show Saturday night.

“This is nothing new to me, it’s a very important fight that’s a steppingstone. If I do what I want to do, I’ll be able to fight against the elite fighters in the featherweight division.

“I’m very motivated to be fighting at a venue where so many other Latin American and Mexican fighters have put on memorable fights. I want to put on a show for all the fans.

“I’m coming here for a knockout. That’s the goal and we’re going to take advantage if the opportunity comes.”