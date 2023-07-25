Serhii Bohachuk makes it 23 KO’s from 23 wins with one-punch KO

Saturday night at the Chumash Casino Resort and broadcast globally on UFC FIGHT PASS, WBC #2 Ranked Super Welterweight Serhii ‘El Flaco’ Bohachuk, (23-1, 23 KOs), continued his knockout streak through the division with a stunning, one punch, first round knockout (2:32) of World Title Challenger, Patrick Allotey, (42-5, 32 KO), of Accra, Ghana.

Presented by Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions, Bohachuk vs. Allotey headlined another installment of the acclaimed Hollywood Fight Nights series.

Said Loeffler, “Serhii continued to prove why he’s the most exciting fighter in the super welterweight division. He’s ready for a world title fight now.”

“The entire card was full of action-packed fights, the crowd here at Chumash Casino was tremendous and we look forward to returning in the future.”

In the evening’s co-feature, Southern California favorite Omar Trinidad, (13-0-1, 10 KOs), continued to shine with a sixth-round stoppage of Roberto Meza, (15-4-1, 8 KOs). Dropping Meza in the third and fifth round, Trinidad earned the victory with a dominant performance as the fight was stopped at the 1:16 mark of the sixth round.

In a battle of undefeated light heavyweights, Umar Dzambekov, (6-0, 5 KOs), of Austria, defeated Kwame Ritter, (10-1, 8 KOs), over eight rounds. Scores were 79-73, 79-73 and 78-74.

The hard-hitting southpaw took control of the fight after an even first two rounds using an aggressive body attack to score throughout the second half of the fight.

Junior welterweight Cain Sandoval, (10-0, 10 KOs), fighting for the second time under the 360 Promotions’ banner, stopped the valiant Jose Marruffo, (14-12-2, 2 KOs), in the sixth round (2:28). Sandoval dropped Marruffo at the end of the second round and earned the stoppage victory from a barrage of unanswered punches in the sixth stanza of their scheduled eight-rounder.

Bantamweight veteran Narek Abgaryan, (16-1, 6 KOs), made his long-awaited return to action with a sixth round (0:41) knockout of Manuel Manzo, (9-8-3, 4 KOs) in a fight scheduled for eight rounds. Abgaryan used excellent counter punching throughout and forced the referee’s stoppage from a multiple punch combination which badly hurt Manza.

Opening the UFC FIGHT PASS broadcast, fast-rising star, 21-year-old Daniel ‘Chucky’ Barrera, (3-0-1, 2 KOs), knocked out Eduardo Alvarez, (0-3-1) in the first round (1:42) of a scheduled six-rounder flyweight bout. A battering left hook to the body dropped Alvarez for the count.

Prior to the start of the broadcast, Jorge Maravillo, (8-0, 8 KOs), stopped Terry Fernandez, (6-2, 6 KOs), in the first round (0:43) of their scheduled six round super welterweight bout.