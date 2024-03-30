Teenage Floyd Mayweather protege gets late TV opportunity

Teenage Floyd Mayweather protege Curmel Moton gets the opportunity to shine on TV this Saturday night after a late fight card switch.

The withdrawal of Elijah Garcia before the Las Vegas weigh-in saw Kyrone Davis miss out on a place on the Tszyu vs Fundora undercard. This left a TV spot open, and Moton was selected to fill it in.

Announcing his good fortune, the 17-year-old said: “Fighting an eight-rounder tomorrow on TV. Tune in!”

Floyd Mayweather protege, Curmel Moton bumped up

The Mayweather Promotions’ phenom faces fellow unbeaten Anthony Cuba in what was going to be a six-round super featherweight bout highlighting the non-televised undercard. Moton gets two more rounds to impress with the cameras rolling on Prime Video in the United States and worldwide.

Moton will aim to move to 3-0, having stopped his previous two opponents. Since breaking out of the Mayweather Promotions stable, Moton has made waves similar to Gervonta Davis. He turned pro last year with knockout victories over previously unbeaten foes.

Born in Salt Lake City, Utah, and now residing in Las Vegas, Moton ended each of his pro fights in one round. He halted Ezequiel Flores in September and Hunter Turbyfill in November.

In the opposite corner will be Cuba, a 7-0-2 prospect with three knockouts. The Los Angeles native scored three victories in 2023, including most recently dominating Angel Barrera across six rounds on his way to a unanimous decision in December.

The 21-year-old has fought professionally since 2020 and put together his three-fight winning streak following a split draw in September 2022.

Moton vs Cuba occurs this Saturday, March 30, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Tszyu vs Fundora bill

The event is headlined by a PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video featuring four world title fights. World champion Tim Tszyu takes on Sebastian Fundora for Tszyu’s WBO title and the vacant WBC 154-pound world title in the main event,

The co-feature sees WBA super lightweight champion Rolando Romero battle Mexican star Isaac Cruz.

The pay-per-view begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT with WBA middleweight champion Erislandy Lara defending vs Michael Zerafa, plus WBC flyweight ruler Julio César Martínez vs Angelino Cordova in the pay-per-view opener.

The main action from the non-PPV stream will be Serhii Bohachuk vs Brian Mendoza. They fight it out for the Interim WBC super welterweight title. The two matchups will be free to all fans, regardless of Prime membership or purchase of the PPV card.

