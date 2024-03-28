Michael Zerafa predicts KO win over Erislandy Lara

Michael Zerafa is preparing to rip the WBA middleweight title from Erislandy Lara this Saturday night by brutally ending the content.

The Australian, who gets a massive opportunity to shine on the first-ever Prime Video Pay Per-View, holds bad intentions ahead of the battle.

Zerafa and Lara participated in the start of fight week in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand with just days remaining until they trade blows across the Boulevard at the T-Mobile Arena.

Despite question marks over his age, Lara, 40, was a man of few words as the clock ticks to his first defense of the title in two years.

Erislandy Lara vs Michael Zerafa

“I’ve had a great training camp for this fight,” said Lara. “There are always new things you can learn when you put the time in at the gym.

“We’ve been really focused on our opponent and doing anything we can to win this fight. I feel spectacular, and you’ll see it on March 30.”

On talk of a possible unification for the winner, Lara added: “I don’t pay attention to the rest of the middleweight division. I focus solely on me.

“It’s all about March 30 on pay-per-view. Tune in, and let’s make history.”

Zerafa stated: “I’m super excited to be here. I was a boy when I fought in the U.S. for the first time, and now I’m a man. You’re going to see a different Michael Zerafa. I’m a better fighter and ready to shock the world and make a statement.

“I’m better mentally, physically, and really in every way. I am more experienced and just a better fighter. I was 21 when I fought Peter Quillin. And I fell short, but I believe now it’s my time.”

Power

Asked about his thoughts on the Cuban, Zerafa added: “I have a lot of respect for Lara, but I truly believe this fight is not going the distance. Everyone I’ve fought has said I have ridiculous power, and I will show it on March 30.

“Lara has been in there with the best. It’s just another day for him. But this is my life, and I truly believe this is my time. I’m ready to make a statement.

“This is more than a fight for me. My sister Michelle is battling cancer right now, and her dream is to watch me win a world title.

“I’m thankful to have this opportunity to prove that whether you’re fighting for your life or fighting for a title, you can make it happen.”

