Ryan Garcia in hot water over horrific threat to Devin Haney

Ryan Garcia has landed himself in hot water with a recent threat to opponent Devin Haney that projects far outside the scope of boxing sportsmanship.

Channeling a similar intention by Deontay Wilder during his reign as WBC heavyweight champion, Garcia has sunk low in his quest to defeat Haney.

The Golden Boy star says he wants to do more than win against the current WBC super lightweight ruler. He wants to end him permanently in a sickening and menacing taunt.

Garcia repeated the words more than once and eventually got a rise from Haney, who now says the fight will take on an eye-for-an-eye angle. Promotion or not, the whole build-up to this fight has been well below the belt.

Ryan Garcia makes Devin Haney threat

Adding to his incitement, Garcia said: “Be soft all of you want. You aren’t risking your life in that ring. Until you have, don’t talk. If he doesn’t die, then he doesn’t die, but he wouldn’t cry if he killed me. Remember that.”

Relentlessly on social media, seemingly without much of a break, Garcia continues to fire at brands, celebrities, and former friends. The whole charade of trolling, cited by promoter Oscar De La Hoya, is getting more than tiresome – to say the least.

In one of the few WBN could publish, Garcia added: “Why is it that you are so quick to try to discredit me?

“Of course, come at the man loving Christ, but the people who are involved in this stuff which I’ve been screaming about, you all have little to nothing to say.

“A bunch of cowards is what I see, a bunch of cowards. Silence by you fools by you little cowards, you will also have your day.”

If he wanted to gain interest in his Pay Per View through trolling, Garcia has done far more to gain interest in his well-being.

The World Boxing Council, who told World Boxing News they are monitoring the situation, won’t like what they heard from Garcia.

Deontay Wilder reprimanded

When Wilder made those kinds of threats, the WBC released a statement condemning the American puncher’s intentions.

President Mauricio Sulaiman told WBN on Wilder: “This is a serious report which cannot go unattended and, if true, goes against the WBC code of ethics.

“It’s unacceptable, and the WBC disciplinary committee will look into this delicate matter.

“I have known Deontay Wilder for a long time. I respect him and do not believe he could say that he wants to kill someone in the ring,” he added.

Ryan Garcia is treading a fine line with the New York State Athletic Commission also looking on.

Read all articles and learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor Phil Jay.

Follow WBN: X.com, Facebook, Instagram, Blue Sky, and Threads.