Ryan Garcia hit by community notes over ‘fake future prediction’

Ryan Garcia has gone off on another tangent, featuring a flurry of social media posts about his acknowledgment of a fake tweet predicting the Baltimore Bridge incident.

A post began circulating mocking Garcia’s previous claim that a bad earthquake would hit June 6 this year.

An anonymous source then doctored a tweet to make it look as though Garcia had predicted the Baltimore Bridge collapse on March 26.

Speaking on spaces, Garcia surprised many by not denying the tweet that was clearly fake. X Community notes, then put a disclaimer under one of Garcia’s posts.

Ryan Garcia disclaimer

“The video Ryan quoted is a digitally altered photo. The post was never made. If you look closely, you can see the different fonts in the post and Ryan’s username.

“This also explains why Ryan doesn’t’ claim the post was real. He’s just referring to it, which can be misleading.”

Garcia wasn’t happy. He threatened to remove the post featuring the disclaimer. He also states that outside forces are forcibly removing his tweets.

“As people know during that time when I was tweeting and writing a bunch of stuff. My tweets were constantly getting deleted, and I was showing proof.

“I will say that it is not me who knows but God, the Holy Spirit, speaking through me. There are times I forget what I say; like I said, I pray for the people affected by this tragedy in Baltimore.

Half my tweets were deleted and not by my doing. “To God, receive the Glory, not me.”

Worrying tangent

The Golden Boy star, who is supposed to be focusing on a fight with Devin Haney, has been grouping tweets together in a manic fashion.

“To all my Christian brothers and Sisters, please protect me; I’m’ under attack. Please pray for me. Pray discernment for me. I need all prayer warriors to pray over me,” he said.

“In the end, I will have to have an account before God for everything I’ve’ said and done. The Lord knows my intention. The Lord knows my heart. For that, I know my fate is sealed.

“I’ve’ never wanted to harm or hurt anyone. I have faith, and I have works. My life showed proof. I’ve’ brought people to Christ.

“I’ve’ given to the needs, the poor, and the church of God. Although I haven’t always posted it, I’ve stated I have to provide clarity to people.

“I love you, God. Forgive me for my sins. Forgive me if I moved in the wrong direction. Make my path straight.”

Smoke

Worryingly, Garcia went on: “Whoever is doing witchcraft or trying to do witchcraft on me, I claim the blood Of Jesus over my life. All doors are closed in Jesus’ name.

“I want smoke with everyone. It’s’ WAR. Playing with me, you all some unbelieving devil worshippers; you don’t know God. The devil is your dad. I worship Jesus

“You don’t know the church, so you’ve never seen miracles. You don’t’ know prophetic gifts; I’ve’ seen the sick be healed in Jesus’ name. Jesus healed the blind.

“The wisdom of God surpasses all of your guys’ understanding. In the end, every knee will kneel, and every mouth will confess Jesus is the Messiah and the King of Kings.

“And Jesus is not coming back to bring peace. It’s’ WAR. He is coming back as a roaring lion, and no one can escape the Wrath of God.”

And just for good measure, Garcia added another one of his predictions. This time, it was real.

“April 8th is not just another day. You asked for a sign but the only one you get is the sign of Jonah. Everything connects. Repent.

“Jesus is returning. I’m not saying April 8th. Praise Jesus. He is coming soon.”

Who knows, maybe the fight will get called off on April 8?

