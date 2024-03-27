Exclusive: Shishkin talks Benavidez sparring video, March 28 fight

Super middleweight contender Vladimir Shishkin has spoken to World Boxing News about a recent sparring video with David Benavidez.

Footage of the pair going at it in the gym went viral this week as both men pour blood, guts, and thunder into the session.

Shishkin was praised for his ability to keep Benavidez at bay as the 32-year-old continues his rise through the rankings.

On March 28, the Florida-based Russian aims to push closer to a world title shot when he fights Mike Guy at promoter Dmitriy Salita’s Big Time Boxing show at Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit.

WBN began by asking Shishkin how his camp was for the upcoming encounter.

Vladimir Shishkin talks to World Boxing News

“Preparation is good. SugarHill helped me in my training camp, but he leaves today for Tyson Fury’s camp. He will not be able to work my corner, but the work is done.

“I look forward to putting on a show for my adopted hometown of Detroit,” Shishkin told World Boxing News exclusively.

“Mike Guy is a strong fighter, a tough guy. I expect him to start strong in the first round. But I will do what I do. I will box, break him down, and look for the knockout Detroit boxing style.”

Shishkin was then asked about the infamous Benavidez video. He replied: “My sparring with Benavidez was during my weight-cutting period and came about unexpectedly.

“I don’t know really what was posted, but I had good moments, and he had good moments. It’s just a sparring session, so it’s all good and doesn’t really matter.

“After I will win my world title, perhaps we can fight for real,” he suggested.

On what’s next and if his future target – like Benavidez, is Canelo Alvarez, Shiskin joked: “I need two months with SugarHill in camp, and I will be ready for Anthony Joshua, I mean Canelo!

“I feel that at my peak in a good camp, I am the best super middleweight in the world!

“I’m at the official number two position in the IBF and look forward to getting a title shot soon. I am staying active, keeping my eyes on the prize on March 28.

“Like I said, I need two months of work with SugarHill, and it doesn’t matter who my opponent is.”

Big Time Boxing

“Big Time Boxing USA” is the new series presented by Salita Promotions. The series returns for its second installment on Thursday, March 28, streamed live on DAZN from Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit.

The action begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and is topped by 2016 Colombian Olympian Juan Carrillo putting his unbeaten record on the line against veteran Quinton Rankin in a 10-round light heavyweight bout. Shishkin faces Guy in the co-feature bout.

Read all articles and learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor Phil Jay.

Follow WBN: X.com, Facebook, Instagram, Blue Sky, and Threads.