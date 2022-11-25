Salita Promotions sign heavyweight “ThunderHands”

Salita Promotions, the promotional company headed by former longtime contender Dmitriy Salita, has added another intriguing heavyweight contender to their growing stable with the signing of hard-hitting undefeated heavyweight Moses “ThunderHands” Johnson to a promotional agreement.

Johnson (9-0-1, 7 KOs), who recently won an eye-catching hard-fought majority decision over highly-touted prospect Elvis Garcia on SHOWTIME, joins the likes of top contenders Jermaine Franklin, Otto Wallin, George Arias, Kolbeinn Kristinsson and Jarell “Big Baby” Miller in the growing Salita stable of big men.

“I’m extremely happy to be joining Salita Promotions and I can’t wait to get back in the ring and continue my climb to the heavyweight championship,” said Johnson. “I want to thank Dmitriy for believing in my abilities. I’m confident that he’s going to put me in the best position possible to achieve my dream.”

“Moses Johnson is an exciting fighter in the ring with an extremely engaging personality that makes him the total package as a prizefighter. He’s the perfect addition to the Salita Promotions team and he has all the tools necessary to become heavyweight champion of the world,” said Salita.

“I’m honored that he’s entrusted me with getting him to that mountain top. He showed in his last fight that he has all the potential in the world. Now it’s just about continuing to take it fight by fight and letting his considerable physical tools and enormous heart lead the way.”

An all-around multi-sport athlete, the 30-year-old Johnson grew up in Huntington, a town in Long Island, New York, and found his love for the challenges of boxing in his mid-teens. He fights out of the Atlas Cops and Kids Boxing gym in Brooklyn and is trained by the well-respected brother duo of Aureliano and Jimmy Sosa.

Surprisingly nimble despite his 6’ 2” height and substantial 260-lb. frame, Johnson’s activity rate and fluid combination punching to the head and body allow him to outwork opponents, while his respectable power keeps them at bay.

Johnson caught the boxing world’s attention in his first nationally televised showcase in October, by besting four-time Oregon Golden Gloves champion Garcia in an entertaining slugfest on SHOBOX: The New Generation at Bally’s Atlantic City Casino and Resort. Despite coming in as the underdog, Johnson’s accuracy and advantages in mobility carried him to victory by scores of 77-75 (twice) and 76-76.

Driven by his dream to win a heavyweight championship, Johnson is a prolific worker in the gym, and has sparred with many of the best heavyweights in the world, including fellow prospect Jared “Big Baby” Anderson.

“I’m in the gym working every day because I know that I have to push myself if I want to become the best,” said Johnson. “Adding Salita Promotions to my team will give me every opportunity to fulfill my potential. Now, it’s up to me to go in that ring and lay it all out there each and every time. I can’t wait to see what the future has in store.”