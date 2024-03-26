Mike Tyson to end Hotboxin’ podcast after over 200 episodes

Mike Tyson has confirmed the end of his popular Hotboxin’ Podcast as the former heavyweight champion moves on to his ‘next venture.’

“The Baddest Man on the Planet” has recorded the final episode and will cease operations on the talk show in 2024.

Mike Tyson ends Hotboxin Podcast

Tyson said: “Ladies and Gentlemen, these are my final recordings of Hotboxin’. I really enjoyed being a part of this journey and all of the people that I’ve met – the remarkable people I have met – in the interviews.

“But for now, for me, this is my next chapter in life. Please enjoy the following socials, @MikeTyson and MikeTyson.com, for my next venture. I love you all.”

A Message to my Hotboxin’ fans 🥊 pic.twitter.com/vX3I7jQBCR — Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson (@hotboxinpodcast) March 20, 2024

The podcast was a resounding success for Tyson and came at a time when he needed a new focus two years ago. Tyson was at a loose end, having faced Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition rematch that broke records for the genre.

His first interview with Hollywood icon and comedian Kevin Hart two years ago was viewed over 2.6 million times. Since then, Tyson has chatted with worldwide stars such as Eminem, Dana White, The Undertaker, and Ice Cube.

However, despite a massive pull of viewers for his podcast with Joe Rogan, which gained 11 million views on YouTube, the past year has seen views slump. The Eminem chat only gained just over 250,000 views in what should have been a blockbuster episode.

Nonetheless, the podcast was much loved not only by the boxing community but also by the entertainment business. It proves Mike Tyson’s star power worldwide and with the next generation of internet fans.

Jake Paul fight

The one thing the podcast closing down doesn’t look good for is his fight with Jake Paul. If views are down in any realm of anyone’s career, like interest in Paul’s boxing career was before the Tyson announcement, expectations of breaking worldwide benchmarks on Netflix could struggle.

Tyson’s standing in the boxing world will never change due to his accomplishments in the ring. But the YouTuber wannabe boxer trying to break into the sport for kudos still has a long way to go.

Depending on how the Tyson event plays out, Paul’s career as a boxer could be over once the result is in on July 20.

