Eminem throws weight behind boxing again at Fury vs Ngannou

Rap god Eminem followed his ring walk alongside Terence Crawford by taking in Fury vs Ngannou in Saudi Arabia.

After accompanying Crawford to a victory over Errol Spence over the summer, Eminem once again threw his considerable weight behind boxing.

The shining light came as the center of the sports world shifted over the weekend for one incredible ‘Battle of the Baddest.’

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, was the epicenter of entertainment and sports as it hosted the ‘Battle of The Baddest’ this past Saturday, October 28th.

In a bout that garnered worldwide attention, heavyweight champion Tyson Fury clashed with MMA sensation Francis Ngannou.

This monumental fight not only marked the grand kickoff to the much-anticipated Riyadh Season but also magnetized many big names, transforming the city into a veritable constellation of stars.

Eminem watches Fury vs Ngannou

With the promise of unmatched grandeur, Vince McMahon, The Undertaker, Cristiano Ronaldo, and even the iconic Slim Shady, better known as Eminem, flocked to Riyadh.

The global rap sensation not only graced the city with his presence but also turned heads as he strutted down the red carpet.

But his engagement wasn’t just limited to a walk; Eminem was also spotted in close camaraderie with Francis Ngannou before the bout, even pausing to pose for a memorable photo.

This affinity extended to Israel Adesanya as well, with whom the rap titan shared a moment and a photo.

Eminem added further allure to the exclusive gala dinner the night before the fight. A dinner that wasn’t just a prelude to the big event but a congregation of legends, with boxing royalty like Mike Tyson, Lennox Lewis, Antonio Tarver, and Amir Khan, among others.

With such a high-octane start, Riyadh Season is undoubtedly setting the stage for unparalleled excitement and spectacle.

Next is the WWE event’ Crown Jewel,’ which occurs on Saturday evening.

Despite previous reports he could participate, Fury is home licking his wounds after being dropped by Ngannou during a close split decision win.

