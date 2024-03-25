Gilberto Ramirez labels 200-pound world title challenge ‘Thor-like’

Elite challenger Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez has predicted victory this Saturday night in a war versus undefeated World Boxing Association (WBA) Cruiserweight World Champion Arsen “Feroz” Goulamirian.

The headliner will be streamed live on DAZN from YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California.

The 12-round Goulamirian vs. Zurdo main event headlines a card promoted by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Y12 Boxing.

“He (Goulamirian) is the Champ for a reason,” Ramirez said. “Arsen is the warrior with Thor-like strength who can also box.

“He’s going to be a huge challenge, which is why I wanted this fight. I’ve been working on my skills and my strength to overcome Arsen.

“It’s going to be a war. I know he likes to fight on the inside and that’s my specialty as well. I believe the combination of my strength and power will allow me to be victorious.”

The 32-year-old Ramirez was the first Mexican-born boxer to capture a super middleweight world title and now he’s planning to duplicate that feat as a cruiserweight against Goulamirian, the Armenian-born champion who lives in France and trains in Big Bear, California.

This will only be Zurdo’s second fight as a cruiserweight having moved up from the light heavyweight division, after he campaigned at 168-pounds for the first 10 years of his professional boxing career.

“I feel comfortable at this weight,” ‘Zurdo’ noted. “Naturally, as I got older, it was tougher to make weight and now everything seems to be easier. Like I always say, there’s no better teacher than experience in this life.

“I’m not training differently as a cruiserweight. I’m always working on the basics of boxing. Going into a higher division, one of the main things is that I’m able to lift heavy and not worry about gaining muscle mass.”