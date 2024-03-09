Goulamirian, ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez discuss world cruiserweight title fight

WBA Cruiserweight Super World Champion Arsen “Feroz” Goulamirian (27-0, 19 KOs) of Yerevan, Armenia and former super middleweight world champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (45-1, 30 KOs) of Mazatlan, Mexico, hosted a press conference to promote their 12-round cruiserweight clash for Goulamirian’s world title.

The event is presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Y12 Boxing and will take place at YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Inglewood and broadcast live on DAZN on March 30.

Here is what the participants said:

ARSEN “FEROZ” GOULAMIRIAN, WBA CRUISERWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPION:

“I am excited to fight for the first time in the U.S. and partner with Abel Sanchez once again. It’s a great opportunity because this division is not very popular in the United States, and we get to draw attention to it. I want to thank Golden Boy for the opportunity. It is going to be a great fight. I am not like Bivol, and I will stop him.”

GILBERTO “ZURDO” RAMIREZ, FORMER WORLD CHAMPION:

“First of all, I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity. Thank you to Golden Boy and my team for getting me here. It is an honor to be able to be the main event at YouTube Theater, and make a statement and potentially become a legend. This is my motivation. Thank you to team Arsen for taking this fight and giving me opportunity to fight for a title.”

ALEXIS “LEX” ROCHA, WELTERWEIGHT CONTENDER:

“First of all, I want to thank God. I want to thank my entire team; Hector Lopez and Abraham Perez. I want to thank Golden Boy and all of Golden Boy’s staff. Yeah, I know I took a loss my last fight, but I refuse to let that define who I am. I refuse to let that crush my spirit and my dreams. A true warrior doesn’t just avoid losses, but it’s about how they get back and hold their head up and keep moving forward. And to all the young fighters, let your setbacks fuel you. Let your failures be the stepping stone to success. I refuse to lose sight of my dreams. And I urge you all to the same. Thank you.”

RICARDO SANDOVAL, FLYWEIGHT CONTENDER:

“I want to thank Oscar De La Hoya and the Golden Boy team for signing me, and for believing in me and I’m just very excited for the future. I just want to get in the ring again and just throw hands. We’re going for all the belts.”

OSCAR DE LA HOYA, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF GOLDEN BOY:

“For the last year, Zurdo has put in a ton of work to come back from the sole blemish on his impressive resume. He made history as the first Mexican to become a super middleweight champion, and we expect him to continue to build his legacy as the first Mexican to become a cruiserweight world titlist. He will face the tough, current champion, Arsen Goulamirian, who will be making their U.S. debut. You won’t want to miss this match up.”