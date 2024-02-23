Zurdo Ramirez, 45-1, to challenge for cruiserweight title

There will be a clash of titans on Saturday, March 30, as WBA Cruiserweight Super World Champion Arsen “Feroz” Goulamirian (27-0, 19 KOs) of Yerevan, Armenia makes his U.S. fighting debut to defend his championship hardware against hungry former World Champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (45-1, 30 KOs).

Ramirez will be hoping to break records yet again to become the first Mexican to become a cruiserweight champion. The momentous, 12-round fight is presented in association with Y12 Boxing and will take place at YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Inglewood and broadcast live on DAZN.

“I am excited to fight for the first time in the United States, and of all places Los Angeles,” said Arsen Goulamirian. “There are no excuses now. I know Zurdo wants to be a world champion, but he’s going to have to go through me first. I will successfully defend my World Championship belt this March 30!”

“I’m back! And I’m ready to become the first Mexican cruiserweight champion. When I made the move to this division, I had my eyes set on Arsen and I can’t wait to showcase my skills in the ring,” said Zurdo Ramirez. “I feel extremely comfortable at this weight class and will look to become the undisputed champion. I want to thank DAZN, Golden Boy, the WBA, my team and family for all the support and I look forward to seeing everyone on the 30th.”

“There has never been a Mexican world champion in both the Super Middleweight and Cruiserweight divisions, but ‘Zurdo’ has always been special, and I fully expect him to walk away with the WBA belt on March 30,” said Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Oscar De La Hoya. “On the heels of being the first Mexican Super Middleweight, Zurdo can now do the same in the cruiserweight division. With all of this motivation, I would expect a knockout — and a spectacular one.”

“We’re excited to welcome Golden Boy Boxing back to the YouTube Theater for the second time, solidifying our venue as a premier destination for world-class boxing in the heart of Inglewood.” said Adolfo Romero, vice president programming and booking, SoFi Stadium, YouTube Theater and Hollywood Park. “In what promises to be an exciting showdown, Arsen ‘Feroz’ Goulamirian will make his highly anticipated U.S. debut, facing off against Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez in what is sure to be one of YouTube Theater’s most competitive main events to date.”

More information on tickets and the complete undercard will be announced in the coming weeks.