Full card set for Wardley vs Clarke heavyweight clash

The full fight card is now confirmed for BOXXER’s bumper ‘Bad Blood’ bill on Sunday, March 31st at The O2 in London, live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland and Peacock in the USA.

Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke top a stacked card in the capital as they look to settle their differences in one of British boxing’s most hotly anticipated match ups.

The unbeaten fighters have been on a collision course as both men aim to establish themselves as Britain’s number one heavyweight.

Their simmering rivalry has reached boiling point following a cancelled purse bid last year.

Clarke was ordered as mandatory challenger for Wardley’s British Title in April but was later withdrawn from purse bids. The fallout sparked a series of tense exchanges between the warring heavyweights and has added serious spite to their Easter Sunday showdown.

The ‘Bad Blood’ runs deep in an undercard filled with unmissable fights.

Welterweight rivals Florian Marku and Chris Kongo, who had to be pulled apart following an explosive press conference altercation last year, finally get the chance to settle their long-standing feud.

Viddal Riley and Mikael Lawal will clash in a special bet365 Wildcard contest for the English Cruiserweight Title, while Alen ‘The Savage’ Babic and Steve Robinson collide in what promises to be a fan-friendly heavyweight fire fight.

With opponents set for Ben Whittaker and Callum Simpson the full supporting cast is now in place for a dramatic night of boxing at The O2.

Whittaker (6-0, 5 KOs) has become a viral sensation with clips of his flamboyant showboating during his stoppage win over Khalid Graidia on February 3rd generating millions of views and global interest on social media.

Tipped for superstardom, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Silver Medallist will look to capitalise on his new-found attention by delivering another show stealing performance when he takes on Leon Willings (7-1, 2 KOs).

Rising super middleweight star Simpson (13-0, 9 KOs) will look to extend his unbeaten streak as he builds towards a British Title challenge.

Before the 27-year-old from Barnsley has his crack at the Lonsdale belt, he must first get past the experienced Tanzanian Dulla Mbabe (34-13-1, 29 KOs).

Over 10,000 tickets have already been sold for the stacked Easter Sunday ‘Bad Blood’ show with an additional allocation of tickets, priced from £35, now released due to demand and available for purchase via BOXXER.com.