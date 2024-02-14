Wardley vs Clarke undercard continues growing for March 31

Alen, ‘The Savage’ Babic, takes on Steve Robinson, and rising super middleweight star Callum Simpson is back in action on the undercard of the ‘Bad Blood’ showdown between unbeaten heavyweight rivals Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke.

The clashes occur on Sunday, March 31st, at The O2 in London, live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland and Peacock in the USA.

Babic (11-1, 10 KOs) returns to The O2, where he has previously recorded wins over Morgan Dessaux, former World Title challenger Eric Molina, and Adam Balski. The popular Croatian heavyweight has built a cult following in the UK, where he has amassed a series of impressive KO wins.

His unbeaten run was cut short when he challenged Lukasz Rozanski for the WBC Bridgerweight World Title in Poland last April.

The 33-year-old will be looking to return to winning ways when he faces Newcastle’s Steve ‘Drago’ Robinson (6-2, 4 KOs) as part of a massive night of boxing in the capital.

In January, Simpson (13-0, 9 KOs) was ringside to watch Zak Chelli capture the British Super Middleweight Title from Jack Cullen at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

The Barnsley man is a mandatory challenger for the British Title. Still, before he has his crack at the Lonsdale belt, the 27-year-old will aim to extend his unbeaten streak as he returns to London following a unanimous points win over Jose de Jesus Macias at York Hall in September.

Florian Marku and Chris Kongo will settle their simmering welterweight rivalry following an explosive press conference altercation last year, with more major undercard announcements coming soon.

Starting from just £30, tickets go on general sale tomorrow (Thursday, February 15th) at midday; for more details, visit boxxer.com.