Florian Marku vs Chris Kongo bolsters Wardley vs Clarke

More bad blood has been added to BOXXER’s hotly-anticipated Super Sunday Bank Holiday showdown between unbeaten heavyweights Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke, with welterweight rivals Florian Marku and Chris Kongo set to settle their differences on March 31st at The O2 in London, live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland and Peacock in the USA.

There’s no love lost between Marku and Kongo, who had to be pulled apart following an explosive press conference altercation last year. It will be a clash of styles as the ‘Albanian King’ and ‘2 Slick’ meet in the capital to settle their long-standing feud in a fascinating ten round contest.

Marku, the unbeaten former IBF International Champion, made short work of his last opponent, stopping Dylan Moran inside 60 seconds on the undercard of the Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr rematch on September 2nd in Manchester. The 31-year-old will be raring to go following this speedy stoppage win and is expected to bring an army of Albanian supporters with him to London.

Kongo returns following a narrow points defeat to Ekow Essuman for the British, Commonwealth, IBF European and WBC International Silver Welterweight Titles on January 21st last year. The Bermondsey man thought he did another to edge the contest but found himself of the wrong end of a majority decision at Manchester’s AO Arena.

Florian Marku said: “I’m really pleased that all my fans get to see me put on a special performance on this great card at The O2, live on Sky Sports. It’s been two and half years since my last fight in London. I can’t wait to get back in the ring and for all my fans to see me knock out Chris Kongo.”

Chris Kongo said: “I’m back in my backyard, and I’m not here to play games. Marku might think he’s dangerous, but he’s just another stepping stone on my path. I’ll show everyone why I belong at the top, starting with a victory at The O2 in South London.”

BOXXER Founder and CEO Ben Shalom said: “This is a great addition to what is going to be an incredible night of action at The O2. Florian Marku vs Chris Kongo is a fight fans have wanted to see for years. Finally, we will see them in the ring on Sunday, March 31st. It’s another unmissable ‘Bad Blood’ matchup and a must-win fight for both men.”

