Exclusive: Shelly Finkel breaks silence on Deontay Wilder vs Zhang

World Boxing News caught up with Deontay Wilder’s co-manager, Shelly Finkel, to get a reaction to reports of a Zhilei Zhang fight.

Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren dismissed reports that former heavyweight champion Wilder will face Zhang on June 1.

When contacted on Sunday, Finkel agreed with the UK promoters. As of now, Wilder vs Zhang is up in the air for a Saudi Arabian collision, with WBN initially reporting that Wilder was only considering the fight as an option.

During interviews with IFL TV, Hearn and Warren blasted that the story had been leaked.

Deontay Wilder vs Zhang leak

Hearn said Wilder vs Zhang is “not done. No.” He added: “There’s a lot of heavyweight fights being discussed. That’s a great fight. There’s the ‘Five Vs. Five,’ there’s Artur Beterbiev versus [Dmitry] Bivol, there’s loads of big fights. So, no, but I’m sure there’ll be some massive fights come June 1 in Saudi Arabia.

Warren said: “I’ve got nothing to say about it. [The information] shouldn’t have been [put] out.”

Shelly Finkel speaks exclusively to WBN

WBN asked Finkel directly for his view. He told World Boxing News exclusively: “Eddie and Frank are correct on Deontay vs Zhang.”

Following the initial statement on Wilder vs Zhang, it was hard to see where three major heavyweight fights would fit in on Beterbiev vs Bivol. If Wilder vs. Zhang and two other rumored fights featuring Frank Sanchez facing Agit Kabayel and Filip Hrgovic battling Daniel Dubois, there’s a real worry that the shine could be taken off the main event.

Fans didn’t seem too bothered about that, as they are getting used to mammoth cards being put on by Turki Alalshikh during the Riyadh Season. Nobody would complain if that trio of fights did back up Beterbiev vs. Bivol, although Alalshikh has already confirmed a Hearn vs. Warren: Five vs. Five competition would feature on the date.

Therefore, that would put nine bouts on one card with two months left. It would be spectacular if he came to fruition, but there can only be doubts at this point.

Wilder vs Zhang is still a massive fight in its own right. And if backed up by the other two heavyweight clashes, it could be a standalone card. Beterbiev vs. Bivol and the Hearn vs. Warren event would be more than enough for June 1 with a couple more minor additions, as it’s already been confirmed that the card will not be Pay Per View.

For now, more information is needed before there can be anything more than speculation and guessing.

