Ryan Garcia reacts badly to blame for Devin Haney ticket sales

Ryan Garcia has reacted badly to a claim that ticket sales for his clash with Devin Haney are slow due to his activity on social media.

The Golden Boy star hit out at a detractor who stated the Haney fight wasn’t selling as well as expected for April 20 at Barclays Center. Garcia’s unstable few weeks are being blamed for fans not taking the plunge when potentially expecting the fight to be postponed or called off.

Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia ticket sales

Garcia put out a shocking blast against the fan before apologizing and deleting the post. However, the pressure of another massive pay per view seems to be getting on top of the young fighter again. He even opened a space on Twitter to confront the fan and went back and forth in front of anyone who wanted to listen.

It’s been a rollercoaster ride since the announcement that Garcia would face Haney for the WBC super lightweight title was made. Following the build-up has been exhausting for many. Things have calmed down over the last 72 hours, but there’s still a sense that Garcia could implode again at any moment.

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya has so far brushed off attempts to sour the fight due to Garcia’s mindset. The Golden Boy has deflected questions on his fighter’s behavior and puts it down to trolling. Although serious accusations against people without any proof so far are not how any professional boxer should focus before a huge fight.

Oscar De la Hoya

De La Hoya put out another slant against anyone attempting to sour the New York battle with an ear-bleeding bashing for those in question.

“Haters have no clue how to motivate themselves or motivate others,” said De La Hoya. “Haters are the scum of the earth who still live with their parents when they are 25. They have little income, and they definitely have no partner to love them. Surround yourself with winners who want to do better in life.

Haney is quietly working away and keeping himself locked away with only Garcia on his mind, apart from a few exchanges with Garcia and brief trips to his platforms.

‘The Dream” is becoming more of a favorite to win with every passing week. On the other hand, Garcia is being compared with a YouTuber instead of a disciplined fighter. Due to this, his world could come crashing down on April 20, and with his fragility evident many times over the past few weeks, the defeat could have a devastating effect.

