Evander Holyfield getting wiped out at 58 a reminder to Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson should recall the fate of Evander Holyfield when contemplating what could happen to him when he returns to the ring on July 20.

“The Baddest Man on the Planet” faces 27-year-old novice Jake Paul, a YouTuber who takes every advantage he can from forging a circus-act boxing career. That said, Paul can throw a punch, as he’s proven several times.

Former opponent Holyfield attempted a similar comeback at the same age as Tyson when he fought UFC star Vitor Belfort in September 2011. Holyfield looked old, slow, and every inch of his 58 years, as it became apparent very early on that the boxing legend’s punch resistance had gone entirely.

Mike Tyson fears

Tyson could be a victim of the same fate this summer against a younger, fresher foe unless there’s a stipulation in the contract. Fears over Tyson’s health may be heeded if the Paul fight falls under the WWE outcome banner. However, like the Holyfield vs Belfort fight, there are no guarantees.

Holyfield took full-blooded shots and was out on his feet. He eventually got wiped out, and for a short while, there were real severe concerns for his health.

Belfort’s trainer addressed the panic in the aftermath by assuring everyone that “The Real Deal” was never hurt after he stepped in late for Oscar De La Hoya.

“It really wasn’t our fault that Oscar pulled out. Or that Evander said, ‘Let me get in there,” said Santos.

“At the end of the day, Evander Holyfield told me after, and I’ve known him for years, he said, “I was not hurt at all.” He was just more overwhelmed. He wasn’t hurt at all.”

Holyfield vs Belfort

Santos then stated that Holyfield was okay taking the blows due to the amount of money he was paid.

“And people are saying it’s sad to see. What’s really sad to see is when a veteran gets used by a promoter and makes ten or twenty grand.

“It’s not sad when you’re making over a million dollars. The money he’s made off this gives him a chance to live a long, good life. He’ll be able to live his life out comfortably now.”

That may not have been the case if Holyfield had suffered any long-term damage.

The influencer boxing sideshow has so far been able to avoid any real scandal over injuries despite some shocking knockouts. However, the boxing genre would never be forgiven if something severe happened to Mike Tyson in the Paul fight.

Neither, for that matter, would Jake Paul. His career in the sport would be over.

