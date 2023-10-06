Oscar De La Hoya missing $19 million from lingerie photo payoff

Oscar De La Hoya says $19 million is unaccounted for from a payoff to prevent photos of him in lingerie from seeing the light of day.

The deal failed obviously when the images were leaked to the internet. After a tryst with a mystery woman, they showed De La Hoya in fishnets and high heels.

Upon discovering he would be outed from his cross-dressing experience, De La Hoya tried to remove the evidence. The Golden Boy boss says he gave $20 million to prevent embarrassment.

But now, speaking in an interview with Kelly Ripa on his blockbuster documentary, De La Hoya still wonders where most of that cash payout went.

Oscar De La Hoya on his missing millions

Kelly Ripa: According to the documentary, you paid a million dollars to prevent those photos from coming out, but then they came out. Where did the million dollars go?

Am I wrong to imply that when we cut to the woman in the photos, she’s like luxuriating in an ashram in Costa Rica? Is that where the money went?

Oscar De La Hoya: It’s funny because when the director Fernando told me, “You know what? We got a hold of her. We got a hold of that woman.

She’s claiming that the payment was like 20 million dollars.” Twenty million dollars, okay? They told me it was one. They told me it was one million dollars.

Kelly Ripa: Your team tells you it was one million dollars.

Oscar De La Hoya: Yes, so she admits, “No, it was 20 million,” and tells the director, “But I only saw a million of it.”

Kelly Ripa: Okay, so where’s the other 19 million?

Oscar De La Hoya: Right. I’m actually thinking of opening up some investigation. I really am.

Scandal

On how the photos came about, De La Hoya has denied any involvement in knowingly wearing the clothes.

“When the famous pictures of me wearing lingerie and women’s underwear and this and that. But I have no clue what happened. I have no clue whatsoever,” De La Hoya told Let’s Talk Off Camera on SiriusXM.

“I remember when I first met that girl, which is [talked about] in the documentary “Talking.” We found her somewhere in Costa Rica, hiding somewhere this day, and it [the incident] happened fifteen years ago.”

The one certain thing is that those images aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. Furthermore, the internet is undefeated.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.