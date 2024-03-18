Ryan Garcia told to provide evidence amid anger over Tupac claim

Ryan Garcia’s admission regarding superstar rapper Tupac Shakur has been met with resistance from several sides of a complex topic.

Following his claim to know what indeed went down on the night Tupac was killed, Garcia received a backlash from several members of the black community.

One of those was former world boxing champion Ishe Smith, who questioned why Garcia would say that when he wasn’t even born. Smith subsequently called for Garcia to be ousted from his April 20 fight with Devin Haney.

Ryan Garcia’s Tupac Shakur claim

“How the f*** does Ryan Garcia know who shot and killed Tupac? I was only 18 when Tupac was killed. Ryan Garcia wasn’t even f***ing alive. Man, pull the plug on this fight, my God,” said Smith.

He added: “Bruh, one thing you don’t do is the s*** he’s doing in public before fights. Was he trolling when he said he was kidnapped and all the other ridiculous claims? He’s mad. Something is wrong with the dude. Mentally unstable.”

Garcia stated: “Would you believe me if I told you I know for a fact who killed Tupac? A lot of you all know the answer, but I can prove it.”

The polarization is one of many exchanges surrounding Garcia and his prolonged manic behavior. Part of what has been said will be used against Garcia when the New York State Athletic Commission assesses his mental capacity to fight.

Another came recently with George Janko. Garcia brought Janko into his conversation, hoping the influencer would ratify his many claims. In a shock to Garcia, this didn’t happen.

“So I put George Janko in that group chat where he will see the evidence I have asked him to respond,” stated Garcia.

Garcia urged to provide evidence

Janko responded by urging Garcia to show evidence he’d previously promised but has been unable to display so far.

“We talked about us talking and going through your evidence. I never disagreed with you on the fact that evil existed. Let me know when you can talk in person. We can keep it private or public.

“I’m here as someone who trusts and loves you! I want to see you succeed, and I am here for whatever you need!”

Unhappy at Janko’s response, Garcia replied: “So forget the kids that have gone through this and are going through this now! It’s totally discrediting what is happening to the kids.

“I am focusing on what happened to me. I know I got raped at two, I know things happened to me, I don’t have to show you that s***.

“There is stuff happening to kids going on right now. That needs to be addressed. I put you in the group chat so you can see such evil exists in the world. Whether you want to believe it or not.

“I love you, but I take this a little offensive because I put you in a group chat with a credible person on the front lines with this. If you cared about me, you would want to join this fight with me.”

Evaluation

Janko came back again by saying: “In absolutely no way am I trying to offend you. I’d love to stand next to you and fight for the kids going through this!

“I was just trying to understand your perspective. On the livestream, you mentioned there were videos you wanted to show me. That’s why I wanted to meet you in real life!

“I even said I’d come to you! [Still no invitation to where you are.] You put me in a group chat with a man who fights for the children, and I respect that with all my heart.

“If there’s a certain project that you want to push, I’d love to research it and be a part of it! I don’t want us to fall out, so if you need me, invite me, and I’ll come as a friend or a fighter.

“I’ll be there for you, praying for you and wishing you peace and healing.”

It’s the same problem that’s dogged Garcia throughout his episode. Outlandish claims have not been backed up with any proof. That’s another reason Garcia faces an evaluation before being allowed to trade blows with Devin Haney.

In addition, if Garcia dropped his activity for the next four weeks, he might be able to fight Haney without scrutiny. However, his continued accusations could leave the NYSAC with no choice but to withdraw the Golden Boy star.

