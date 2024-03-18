Mike Tyson’s greatness questioned: When it mattered, he lost

Mike Tyson is considered one of the greatest heavyweights of all time. However, his former coach is unsure about the tag granted to his former charge.

Teddy Atlas questions if Tyson belongs with the best based on his ability to knock out those he was expected to defeat. Tyson lost each time he truly stepped up in class during his prime and even once when he didn’t.

Towards the end of his career, Tyson admitted to fighting on drugs as he lost to no-mark journeymen he had no business losing against. This all goes against him when the debate arises about greatness.

Atlas was part of Cus D’Amato’s training camp and ultimately prepared Tyson to become the youngest-ever heavyweight champion and seal his place in history.

Was Mike Tyson an all-time great?

The trainer-turned-podcaster remains uncertain about how Tyson should be remembered among the elite.

“I don’t know if he was ever great,” Atlas told the Lex Fridman Podcast. “I know he was sensational. But I know he was the most incredible mix of maybe speed and power ever.

“I know he was one of the greatest punchers from either side of the plate, left or right. There have been great punchers with just the right hand, like Earnie Shavers, Deontay Wilder, and Max Baer. But I don’t know if there’s ever been anyone who could punch as well as [Mike]. He did it on either side with either hand, other than Joe Louis and a few others.

“I don’t know if there’s ever been such a combination of speed and power to that pure level that he had, and it was a pure level. I don’t know if there was ever as good a fighter as Tyson was, for maybe one night, he was great. He wasn’t tested, but he might have been ready to be tested that night against Michael Spinks when he took him apart in 90 seconds. I think I saw a great fighter that night. I don’t think you can be great unless you have all the requirements of being great.”

Losses

Pointing towards his three most significant challenges against Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield [twice], Atlas says Tyson was only involved in five real fights. Douglas could probably be added to those three, but the fifth would be a mystery as you can’t consider Danny Williams or Kevin McBride.

Nonetheless, Atlas says, when it matters, Tyson fell short.

“A fight is not a fight until there’s something to overcome,” he pointed out. “Until then, it’s just an athletic exhibition contest. Yeah, who’s a better athlete? Who’s got more quick twitch fibers? Who’s more developed in those physical areas?

“But a fight is not a fight until there’s something to overcome. So, if you go by my definition, pretend it means something. Mike Tyson was only in five fights in his life. The fights where there was something to overcome, he didn’t overcome it.”

