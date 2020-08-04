Mike Tyson vs Danny Williams II? – Briton, 47, returns on Pay-Per-View

Danny Williams is aiming for a second consecutive victory on August 28 when the British former world heavyweight title challenger and Mike Tyson conqueror returns.

The veteran from London, who is now 47, last fought in December when stopped 0-8 Mehmed Crnalic in one round.

‘The Brixton Bomber’ is now looking to build on winning six from his last eight contests.

With Mike Tyson already on his way back, a rematch between the pair has potentially opened up for later in the year.

MIKE TYSON II

Back in May, Williams exclusively told WBN he wanted a second bite at Tyson after halting the legend in four rounds sixteen years ago.

“I’m very interested in facing Mike Tyson again,” Williams exclusively told World Boxing News.

“I can confirm that a few of my agents have put my name up to fight ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson. We are still awaiting an answer but it’s definitely a fight I want.”

Fast forward three months and Williams is set to battle Joel Djeko in Belgium. A triumph for Williams would open several doors with Tyson on the comeback trail.

The full card for Djeko vs Williams will be available on Facebook for just $5 as part of a big international card in the late summer.







FULL DJEKO vs WILLIAMS CARD

8 ✅ – Joel Tambwe Djeko – Belgium 🇧🇪

𝟏𝟕-𝟐-𝟏 (𝟖𝐊𝐎’𝐒)

(Former IBA Intercontinental champion, IBO Continental and Intercontinental Cruiserweight champion and currently Heavyweight Contender in the TOP 50)

𝐕𝐒 Danny Williams – England 🇬🇧 – 𝟓𝟒-𝟐𝟖-𝟎 (𝟒𝟏𝐊𝐎’𝐒)

8 ✅ – Oscar Ahlin – Sweden 🇸🇪

𝟏𝟖-𝟐-𝟎 (𝟏𝟔𝐊𝐎’𝐒) (Light Heavyweight Contender)

𝐕𝐒 TBA

6 ✅ – Faroukh Kourbanov – Belgium 🇧🇪

𝟏𝟔-𝟐-𝟎 (𝟑𝐊𝐎’𝐒)

(Former Belgian champion and two times European Super Featherweight champion)

𝐕𝐒 TBA

6 ✅ – Brice Bula Galo – Belgium 🇧🇪

𝟏𝟏-𝟏-𝟏 (𝟒𝐊𝐎’𝐒) – (Current Belgian Welterweight champion)

𝐕𝐒 Jan Helin – Belgium 🇧🇪 – 𝟓-𝟎-𝟎 (𝟑𝐊𝐎’𝐒)

6 🇧🇪 ✅ – Femke Hermans – Belgium 🇧🇪

𝟗-𝟑-𝟎 (𝟑𝐊𝐎’𝐒)

(Former Belgian champion and WBO Super Middleweight World Female champion)

𝐕𝐒 TBA

6 🇧🇪 ✅ – Benjamin Dekeyzer – Belgium 🇧🇪

𝟐-𝟎-𝟎 (𝟐𝐊𝐎’𝐬) (Super Welterweight Contender)

𝐕𝐒 A. Andres Gomez – Italy 🇮🇹 – 𝟑-𝟏𝟑-𝟏 (𝟎𝐊𝐎’𝐒)

6 🇧🇪 ✅ – Nabil Messaoudi – Belgium 🇧🇪

𝐏𝐫𝐨 𝐃𝐞𝐛𝐮𝐭

(Great international amateur career with more than 70 fights. Several times Belgian champion. Participated in the European championships. Quarter-finalist as well as a participation in the world championships and the qualifications of the Olympic games.)

𝐕𝐒 Marcin Piegonski – Poland 🇵🇱 – 𝟏-𝟎-𝟎 (𝟎𝐊𝐎’𝐒)