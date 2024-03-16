Fresh Ryan Garcia insists Devin Haney fight is on after wild night

Ryan Garcia insists he will still fight Devin Haney on April 20 despite several incidents occurring late last night that worried many people.

“Kingry” drank alcohol straight from the bottle, stated he wanted to run for President of the United States, picked a fight with Katy Perry, broke down in tears, and threatened to down a whole bottle of NyQuil to help his insomnia.

He also informed the New York State Athletic Commission that he’d sue the organization if they went through with a planned mental evaluation.

It was something of a few hours.

The event culminated in Garcia deactivating his social media accounts and deleting several posts. He activated them again when his head cleared, but the night’s damage was done.

Having taken a shower and cleaned himself up for training, Garcia sent a video alongside his team. The aim was clearly to present a united front. He also denied that the fight would be called off.

Ryan Garcia says the Devin Haney fight is on

“I don’t know about you guys, but I feel perfectly fine. I’m about to head to the gym to spar. So all that ‘cancel the fight’ talk, stop all that,” he insisted.

He added that his episode was down to his passion and had nothing to do with any issues with his mindset.

“We work hard, and we are just passionate. We feel we need to be passionate about it. Come on now, just because I’m not just a boxer, it doesn’t mean that something is wrong.”

How Garcia has put threats of self-harm and the stark accusations he labeled against Perry down to ‘passion’ is anyone’s guess at this point. The truth is, the event is not one hundred percent on at this point.

At best, it’s 50-50 whether Ryan Garcia will be in the ring with Haney next month. Over the past two weeks, Garcia has lulls where he gets his priorities in check, but it will only be a matter of time before his socials blow up again and he’s off on another rant about a political subject.

The New York State Athletic Commission is monitoring the situation. There are people involved in the fight who want Garcia to be assessed. But it’s no secret that to get the help you need, you must help yourself first.

Unfortunately, that’s where Ryan Garcia is right now. Unless he addresses the many worrying things he’s done since the fight was announced, the runaway train will keep charging towards an intervention or oblivion.

