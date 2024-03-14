Devin Haney says Ryan Garcia has ‘lost it’ over latest claims

Devin Haney has made a massive turnaround on Ryan Garcia after previously stating his April 20 opponent was acting for promotional purposes.

“The Dream” had seen Garcia up close twice on the press tour as the Golden Boy star made wild claims and confirmed he smokes and drinks regularly.

Once the media duties were done, Garcia skewed off on an entirely new tangent, making more serious allegations against ‘elites’ and child abuse.

During his latest round of social media gibberish, Garcia stated he knows who killed rapper Tupac Shakur despite not being born when he died. Garcia says he was proof despite being unable to prove his other outlandish claims.

Ryan Garcia makes Tupac Shakur claim

“Would you believe me if I told you I know for a fact who killed Tupac? A lot of you know the answer, but I can prove it,” he said.

As fans issued their worry over his behavior, Garcia added: “I just want to say to you all, I love you all. Everything I’m doing is out of love. I’m just sharing the Love God has for me with you all.

“I know some stuff is intense, but how will I get the message across? It’s so urgent. I love you all. I’m training hard, as you can see.

“Imagine one of your kids going through what I saw or going through the trauma of having to witness that. You wouldn’t be quiet. You wouldn’t be chill. Save the children.”

After switching his attention to Prime Energy Drink, Garcia cranked his accusations up a notch after Haney signed a deal with the company.

He stated his belief that Haney was taking performance enhancing drugs [PEDs] with his supplement provider, Victor Conte.

Devin Haney responds

Haney responded by showing a February clean report from VADA. Conte then went one better and posted one from March 12.

The WBC champion stated: “This is my fourteenth straight fight with VADA testing. Ask Oscar. I’m the one who demanded testing.”

Garcia replied: “Of course, you can pass tests. Victor Conte is a master cheater. He knows how to drown things out of your system and blood allegedly. It’s not that hard to figure out.

“Everyone go look up Victor Conte, Devin’s drug supplier.”

Firing back, Haney said: “You’re real-life delusional. I’m pillow-fisted [Garcia’s previous claim] but take steroids. Does it make sense?”

Focusing on Conte again, Garcia added: Victor Conte, look up that cheater and tell me if I’m tripping. He’s a walking snake. He’s just got better at cheating and should have got a life ban [for the Balco scandal].”

Having enough of Garcia over the last couple of weeks, Haney finally admitted: The dude is a bonafide clown. He definitely lost it for sure!”

Before that admission, Haney was adamant Garcia was putting on a show. The fight remains doubtful as long as Garcia fires accusations at celebrities, drinks companies, and his opponent.

If the fight goes ahead on April 20 in New York, Garcia may need the money for the mountain of lawsuits he could have on the horizon.

Learn more and read all articles from experienced boxing writer and World Boxing News Editor Phil Jay.

Follow WBN: X.com, Facebook, Instagram, Blue Sky, and Threads.