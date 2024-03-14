Charlie Edwards to return on Channel 5 at York Hall on April 12

Charlie Edwards will launch his bid to become a two-weight world champion when he headlines a Wasserman Boxing event at York Hall on Friday April 12, live and free on Channel 5.

And on the same crunch night of action, Lerrone Richards looks to accelerate his pursuit of second world super middleweight title, when he fights in the co-main event.

Edwards, the former world flyweight king, is now targeting bantamweight gold and takes on former European champion Georges Ory for the WBC Silver International title over 10 rounds.

Richards, meanwhile, is laser-focused on reclaiming the super middle crown and knows he must get past the tough Steed Woodall over ten rounds to keep his dream alive, with the WBO Intercontinental Super Middleweight title up for grabs.

UNDERCARD

• Jordan Dujon and Kingsley Egbunike collide for the vacant Southern Area Super Welterweight title.

• One of British boxing’s brightest prospects Tom Welland, fresh from a thumping stoppage win in Telford, has a fourth contest of his pro career.

• The Mikkel Kessler-trained Oliver Zaren boxes in front of a UK audience for the fourth time in a row, in an eight-round contest.

• The exciting Jesse Brandon returns for a first outing of 2024.

QUOTES

Charlie Edwards said: “This has been a long time coming, but finally, I can confirm that the road to becoming a two-weight world champion starts now.

“The past couple of years have been extremely challenging, but I never lost sight of the fact that there would always be light at the end of the tunnel, and on April 12, at the famous York Hall, I put on a performance to make the bantamweight title holders sit up and take note.

“Thank you to Wasserman Boxing and Channel 5 for believing in me and giving me the platform from which to begin my charge at a second world title.

“I can’t wait to bring world title fights to his huge audience on terrestrial TV, it’s my time, it’s Resurgence season.”

Lerrone Richards said: “Being known as a two-time champion of the world, and further etching my name into the history of British boxing, is what drives me every day.

“And what will make that extra special is that the whole country, who will be watching at home on Channel 5, are able to come on this journey with me.

“It felt good to make my Wasserman Boxing debut late last year, but in 2024 I’m putting my foot to the floor and reclaiming what is rightfully mine – the super middleweight championship of the world.

“It all starts on April 12 at York Hall. Don’t miss it.”

Kalle Sauerland, Global Head of Boxing at Wasserman, said: “One historic venue, two of British boxing’s former world champions and a potential audience of millions on Channel 5, means April 12 has all the ingredients to be yet another special night for Wasserman Boxing.

“Charlie Edwards and Lerrone Richards have been straining at the leash and, next month at York Hall, we let them loose on the rivals who stand between them and making world title history.

“For Edwards, the dream is to become a two-weight champion, while Richards is set on reclaiming the title he didn’t lose in the ring.

“But don’t call it a comeback, Edwards and Richards have been at the top of their game for years, and on April 12 they put the world champions on notice.”

Alex Apetai of Ladbrokes said: “Channel 5 viewers are once again being treated to some of the best in the business next month and, as always, we’re delighted to play a part in proceedings.

“Lerrone Richards will no doubt have one eye on a big British bout later this year, and will comfortably take to the ring as heavy favourite to beat Steed Woodall, while the future is just as bright for Charlie Edwards.

“Both Richards and Edwards head into their respective fights with 18 wins to their name, each with four at the iconic York Hall. With so many similarities in their careers up to this point, we can’t wait to see who steals the show on April 12.”