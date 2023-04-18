Boxing in 2023: Ex-WBC champion wants to fight his own brother

Boxing hit a new low in 2023 when a former WBC champion called out his own brother following a new promotional deal.

As Sunny Edwards signed a contract with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Sport, ex-flyweight ruler Charlie Edwards responded.

Amazingly Charlie, the older brother by three years, is willing to do what is a rarity in boxing. Two blood brothers battling it out in prizefighting.

Former WBC Champion wants to fight his brother

“The news is out of the bag. A massive congratulations to my little brother Sunny Edwards for signing and inking a deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Sport,” said Charlie.

“[He’s done it] to get the biggest flyweight fights in the division. Go out there and unify it, bro. But when you’re ready to get the real big fight on, get on the phone, Eddie.

“Give me a call. Edwards versus Edwards. Let’s go!”

When announcing his new era under Hearn, Sunny did not mention Charlie, though.

“I’m extremely excited at this stage of my career to partner with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing,” he said. “We both want to deliver the biggest fights possible every time.”

Matchroom plan

Adding his plan for the near future, Sunny said: “I’m hoping to be out June or July. I’d initially expected I’d have been out earlier this year. But a rest after a few busy years in boxing has done me good.

“I’m not content defending world titles. I need more [like unifications]. It has always been a big dream of mine to hold arguably the biggest prize in boxing today [undisputed].

“It seems as if [Julio Cesar] Martinez is the man for that, but at this point, it’s whoever comes first.

“I’m looking forward to the challenges ahead, whatever they may be. Bring me the fighter they tell me I can’t beat – and repeat.”

In addition, Hearn aims to deliver on Sunny’s desires. But at this point, that doesn’t seem to include and brother versus brother battle.

“IBF Flyweight World Champion Sunny Edwards is one of the most naturally gifted boxers we have produced in the UK. I’m incredibly excited to finally get the opportunity to work with him and allow him to unify the flyweight division.

“Sunny can certainly talk the talk. He can walk the walk. A fight against WBC ruler Julio Cesar Martinez or Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez is a must for 2023.”

Edwards vs Edwards

Charlie has fought two low-key bouts since sharing a no-contest with Martinez in 2019. His career has somewhat stalled since it exploded with a win over Cristofer Rosales at the O2 Arena in 2018.

The 30-year-old hasn’t fought since December 2021 and needs to get back in the ring soon at the highest possible level.

