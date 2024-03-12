Jake Paul thinks he knows why Ryan Garcia is ‘losing his mind’

Jake Paul has accused Ryan Garcia of using recreational substances, leading to continued worry about his current mental state.

After his fight with Ryan Bourland, a brazen Paul was asked what he thought about Garcia’s plight as the Golden Boy fighter made wild boasts and claims

Paul responded by pointing to cocaine as the culprit.

“That boy is getting that s*** straight from Colombia,” said Paul. “You just seem like you’re losing your mind and acting thirsty and desperate. You’re saying you’re a billionaire when you had one money fight.

“I’m just saying, just chill, bro. If you do want to fight, that’s, to me, light work. You have no footwork. And as long as you’ve been in the game, I’m a better boxer than you.”

Ryan Garcia and Jake Paul

Those words seem to be the catalyst for Garcia’s retort. The super lightweight has since named Paul as a future opponent. He also predicted that Mike Tyson would knock Paul out when the pair meet on Netflix in July.

“Ask him which house did he go to in Victorville to see how to box. Ask him that. I started him off. Who do you think took him to Canelo’s gym? Me,” Garcia said on TikTok.

“I’m the one that started his career. Little did you know. I’m the one that gave him this idea that he could change and make money off it. I’m the one that did it. Why do you think I’m the one that said, ‘Dang, I shouldn’t have done this.'”

On Tyson, Garcia continued: “I think he only needs four to beat Jake Paul. I don’t think he even needs four. I think if Mike hits him with one good one [punch], it’s over, but that’s just me. I’ve met Mike.

“Mike is a different breed, bro. When he steps in the room, you’re like, ‘Alright, now I know why people are scared.'”

While Paul will probably trade blows with Tyson in the summer, there are still question marks over whether Garcia will be allowed to fight. His behavior continues to divide opinion but is certainly not that of a boxer focused on his opponent.

Golden Boy boss Oscar De La Hoya seems to be okay with what’s going on. However, many professionals in the sport would like to see Garcia get an evaluation before he faces Haney.

