Cain Sandoval faces Angel Rebollar on April 20 in LA

Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions continues their reign with Hollywood Fight Nights, Boxing’s Best Series, at the Commerce Casino Events Center in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday, April 20 headlined by Undefeated Super Lightweight Rising Star, ‘Sugar’ Cain Sandoval, (12-0, 11 KOs), of Sacramento, CA in a ten-round battle against Angel ‘Sharky’ Rebollar, (8-3, 3 KOs).

The main event tops the UFC FIGHT PASS worldwide broadcast card.

Advance tickets priced at $200, $150, $100 and $80 are Now On-Sale and can be purchased online at www.360Promotions.us. The Commerce Casino, ‘The World’s Largest Card Room and Site of the LA Poker Classic’, is located at 6131 Telegraph Road, Commerce, CA 90040. For more information and directions visit their website.

Said Tom Loeffler, “Even before our last show on January 27 at the Commerce Casino was over, fans were asking when we would be back. The atmosphere is incredible for our shows in the Events Center and we look forward to returning on Saturday, April 20.”

“When we signed Cain Sandoval last year I promised him ‘we will keep you active’ and he’s done his part with five knockout victories in 2023 and a tremendous ten-round unanimous decision win over Javier Molina just three weeks ago.”

“This is Angel Rebollar’s first time fighting at Hollywood Fight Nights but he just defeated an 11-0 fighter in November so we know he’s confident and is coming to win.”

The 21-year-old Cain Sandoval collected his first eleven victories by knockout, building his proven reputation as a rising star in the super lightweight division. Fighting over ten rounds on February 23, 2024, the hard-hitting Northern California native further validated his reputation, winning a shutout unanimous decision over U.S. Olympian and veteran contender Javier Molina.

Just 19-years-old, Angel Rebollar already has a wealth of experience against numerous top young fighters. Most recently he won an eight-round decision over highly regarded and undefeated Omar Rosario in Stateline, NV.

Additional fights for this event will be announced shortly.