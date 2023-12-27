Cain Sandoval faces Javier Molina on Feb 23 at the Chumash

Knockout Artist Cain Sandoval, (11-0, 11 KOs), of Sacramento, CA will face another tough test in a scheduled ten-round super lightweight clash.

He goes up against battle-tested veteran Javier ‘El Intocable’ Molina, (22-5, 9 KOs), of Norwalk, CA on Friday, February 23, 2024 at the Chumash Casino Resort and broadcast globally on UFC FIGHT PASS.

Sandoval vs. Molina serves as the chief support to the highly anticipated Hollywood Fight Nights event headlined by the ten-round battle between undefeated Gor Yeritsyan,

(17-0, 14 KOs), of Los Angeles, CA and Quinton Randall, (13-1-1, 3 KOs), of Houston, TX for the vacant WBC Continental Americas Welterweight Title.

Presented by Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions, tickets priced at $105, $85, $75, $65 and $55 are Now On-Sale and can be purchased online through the Chumash Casino Resort (3400 East Highway 246, Santa Ynez, CA 93460). Doors will open on the night of the event at 6:30 p.m. PT with the first bell at 7:00 p.m. PT.

Cain Sandoval vs Javier Molina

“This is Cain’s fourth fight on UFC FIGHT PASS and the feedback from the fans and media to his performances, particularly his recent knockout of Wesley Ferrer, has been sensational,” said Tom Loeffler, President of 360 Promotions.

‘He’s only 21 years old and Javier Molina is much more experienced, but we feel Cain is ready for another step up in competition.”

Cain Sandoval hits the Chumash ring after continuing his reign of terror in the division with a show-stopping fifth round knockout over New York City based contender Wesley Ferrer on November 9 at Madison Square Garden.

The 33-year-old United States Olympian Molina is coming off a split decision loss to hometown favorite Robbie Davies Jr. on May 21, 2022 in London, England. Molina holds notable victories over former world champion Amir Imam and top contenders Hiroki Okada, Jessie Roman and Joseph Elegele.

Additional fights will be announced for this event shortly.