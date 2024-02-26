Gor Yeritsyan and Cain Sandoval remain undefeated at Chumash

Touted as an HBO Boxing After Dark level event, Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions delivered the goods on Friday night at the sold-out Chumash Casino Resort.

The event was broadcast live on UFC Fight Pass with an outstanding six fight card loaded with world ranked contenders and rising stars.

Said Loeffler, “It was another great show at the beautiful Chumash Casino. This card, top to bottom, lived up to the billing. We want to thank the fans for coming out for another sold out show and everyone that tuned in to UFC Fight Pass. Congratulations to all of the winners and we are looking forward to building Chumash Casino as the destination for world class boxing.”

In the main event, Freddie Roach trained Gor Yeritsyan, (18-0, 14 KOs), defeated Quinton ‘Quickdraw’ Randall, (13-2-1, 3 KOs), in a fast paced and entertaining ten-round clash. Yeritsyan was able to overcome Randall’s switch-hitting style to effectively use his aggressiveness and take control of the fight in the second half. Earning the unanimous decision by scores of 100-90 twice and 99-91, Yeritsyan claimed the vacant WBC Continental Americas Welterweight Title. Staying very busy since signing with 360 Promotions, the victory was Yeritsyan’s fourth in an eight-month span.

Co-featured in scheduled ten-round super lightweight bout, knockout artist Cain Sandoval, (12-0, 11 KOs), proved he could go the distance against world class opposition, winning a unanimous decision over 2006 Olympian Javier Molina, (22-6, 9 KOs). The 21-year-old Sandoval displayed his full arsenal of skills against the valiant Molina throughout the fight. Scores at the end of the fight were 100 x 90, three times.

Fighting in a special attraction super flyweight bout, Daniel ‘Chucky’ Barrera, (5-0-1, 4 KOs), proved again that he is one to watch with a second round, show-stopping knockout over Filipino veteran, Jonathan Almacen, (7-10-3, 2 KOs). Displaying quick and aggressive hands, Barrera dropped Almacen twice in the second round leading to a popular victory with the action being halted by referee Jack Reiss at 2:35 of the stanza.

In a highly entertaining scrap on the undercard, Alfredo Castro Villafuerte, (10-0, 7 KOs), won an all-action six-round unanimous decision over Ezequiel Flores, (4-3, 3 KOs). Despite being cut over the left eye and dropped in the second round, the valiant Flores continued to withstand the hard-hitting Villafuerte’s attack while also scoring. With the crowd standing and cheering on the action throughout, the judge’s scorecards read 58-54, 58-55 and 57-55 for Villafuerte.

Junior middleweight Jorge Maravillo, (9-0, 8 KOs), kept his undefeated record intact by defeating Jesus Gonzalez, (7-2-1, 2 KOs), over six rounds. Maravillo took control of the fight in the second round against the tough as nails Gonzalez.

Opening the card, Osvel Caballero, (5-0, 4 KOs), impressed as the Manny Robles trained featherweight earned a fourth-round stoppage over Jason Buenaobra, (10-10-3, 4 KOs). Time of the stoppage was 2:22 of the round.